The Park City Singers welcomes its 25th season with a party

Joe Demers, director of the Park City Singers, is ready to start the community choir's 25th season.

"My job and the job of every member of the choir is to invite new singers who want to have a good time performing," Demers said during a joint interview with Renee Mox Hall, one of the choir's second sopranos. "We are a nonjudgmental group. We have a good time, and at the same time turn out something that is very good."

The Park City Singers will host its annual welcome-back party at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Mox Hall's home.

Park City Singers veterans and anyone who is interested in joining the choir are welcome to attend. Mox Hall's address will be shared after an RSVP.

"The party is a welcome back social for our members, and also an introductory social for new singers," she said. "We are always looking for new members, no matter what level of singer they are."

Demers says prospective singers don't need to feel intimidated by the task.

"I know that there are some people who feel like they might not to join the choir because they think they can't sing well enough, or because they haven't been part of a choir since college," he said. "But we really would like to work with them, and sometimes being a part of a larger group gives people confidence."

Demers has seen singers who were unsure of themselves at the beginning of a season finish strong.

"One of the nicest things about my job happens when one of the singers who thought they couldn't sing very well tells me they had such a wonderful time and that they never thought they could sing like they were able to," he said.

If singers want to join Park City Singers after the party, they can visit http://www.parkcitysingers.org and download and print out the registration form.

Prospective members should fill out the form and bring it to the choir's first rehearsal, which starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

A membership fee of $45 will also be due that night, Mox Hall said.

"The fee helps us pay our director and our accompanist, Tanya Taylor," Mox Hall said. "It also helps pay for rehearsal space, new sheet music and practice CDs."

The practice CDs are created by a team of Park City Singers, Demers said.

"The soprano recordings are recorded by Jennifer Taylor, who is a music teacher at Trailside Elementary School," he said. "Mary Morgan, the music teacher at Ecker Hill Middle School, records the alto parts, and I record the tenor, bass and piano accompaniments."

Mox Hall enjoys practicing to the CDs.

"They are great, especially if you're driving up and down the canyon to Salt Lake City and back," she said. "You can put one in your car stereo and sing along."

Rehearsals, which are held every Tuesday, will prepare the choir for its annual holiday concerts on Dec. 9 and Dec. 14 at Park City Community Church, Demers said.

Demers, who is an educator at Parley's Park Elementary School, said he would like to see upperclassmen from local high schools get involved with the Park City Singers as well.

"They can be a part of the group without registration," he said. "They would only have to pay a $45 music deposit that will be returned to them at the end of the season when they return the music."

Mox Hall has also reached out to singers throughout Summit County.

"Park City Singers also rely on the RAP Tax, and everyone in the county pays into it," she said. "So they also should benefit from organizations, such as ours, that the tax helps."

Demers is finding ways to include student musicians in the concerts.

"Last year we had a flutist and she was a great addition to the performances," he said.

This season marks Demers' third year as Park City Singers director.

"I think we have a good core of people that come back each year and enjoy singing with us," he said. "We would love them to bring someone with them who they feel might also enjoy singing with us."

Park City Singers will host a welcoming party at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, at the home of second soprano Renee Mox Hall. To RSVP and receive the address, email rmoxhall@gmail.com. For information about Park City Singers, visit Facebook.com/parkcitysingers and http://www.parkcitysingers.org.