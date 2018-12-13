The public can see Art Elevated at the Swaner EcoCenter

When: 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16 Where: Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr. Cost: Free Web: pcscarts.org; swanerecocenter.org; parkcityart.com

This year's Art Elevated market for art and handcrafted gifts, which will run from Dec. 14-16 at the Swaner EcoCenter, will be one for the books, said Jocelyn Scudder, managing director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"Usually we receive about 25 applications, but this year we received 43," Scudder said. "We had to cut that list in half through a jury process and came up with 20 participants."

All but one of the artists hail from Summit County. The one exception is still from down the road: Ink artist Kody Bundy will make the drive from Roosevelt.

"The market will include paintings, photographs, books, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and sculptures that are perfect for affordable holiday gifts," Scudder said. "You won't find paintings that cost thousands of dollars. You will find more artisanal goods."

Art Elevated is a partnership between the Park City Summit County Arts Council, the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter and the Park City Professional Artists Association, said Hunter Klingensmith, the Swaner visitor experience coordinator.

"We love the opportunity to be able to host all of these artists," Klingensmith said. "We want to promote sustainable gift giving, and there are so many great local artists whose create amazing works for this show."

Most of the EcoCenter's space will be designated for the show.

Art Elevated participating artists • Adrianna Allegretti, painting/illustrating

• Cameron Chaffee, ceramics

• Catherine Marchant, textiles

• Corinne Humphrey, books and painting

• Denise Walz, jewelry

• Fred Montague, ink

• Heather Stamenov, painting

• Jennifer Terry, painting

• Jenny Adams, painting

• Juanita Marshall, ceramicist

• Judy Summer, polymer clay sculpture

• Kim Roush, drawing

• Kody Bundy, inks

• Meghan Dutt, jewelry

• Melissa Skarsten, jewelry

• Michael Hays, ceramics

• Michael McRae, jewelry

• Richard D. Pick, photography

• Tom Horton, photography

• Valerie Henry, photography

"Artists will set up in the main gallery, the front classroom and the feeder room," Klingensmith said. "We did a lot of measuring, and we will tape off spaces so artists can set up their booths within those parameters."

Each artist will work with a six-feet by eight-feet space.

"It's a little smaller than an average art market, but we are able to fit more people in," Klingensmith said.

Richard D. Pick, a photographer and member of the Park City Professional Artists Association, said there are many new artists who are participating in the exhibit this year.

"Valerie Henry is a new photographer this year, and we also have two ink artists – Fred Montague and Kody Bundy – who are going to sell their works this year," Pick said.

Scudder said Art Elevated fits with the Park City Summit County Arts Council's mission to promote, support and strengthen arts and culture in the community.

"This is an example of how we support the local creative community through programming," she said. "Art Elevated is a partnership program that supports the fine arts sector. We encourage everyone to come, bring their friends and families, and make a day of it."

Art Elevated will also raise money for the Park City Professional Artists Association scholarship that is given to a Park City High School student who is pursuing studies in visual arts, Pick said.

With the help of the Park City High School administration, PCPAA juries the applicants and selects one, he said.

"Every year PCPAA artists create Christmas ornaments that are sold at Gallery Mar, Trove, and Meyer Gallery to raise money for the scholarships," Pick said. "We'll sell ornaments at the event."

In addition to the ornament, scholarship funds will be raised with an opportunity drawing.

One ticket costs a suggested donation of $10. Three tickets are $25.

The drawing prizes are a framed nature photograph print by Richard D. Pick and an opal, sterling, garnet and pearl necklace made by jeweler Alix Railton, of Happy Dragon Designs.

"The scholarship we give is usually $2,000, but we would like to increase that amount," Pick said.