‘The Sound of Music’ has a deeper meaning amid war in Ukraine, director says

Emilie Starr and Caleb Parry, standing in the front row, play Maria and Georg von Trapp in the Ziegfeld Theatre Company's production of "The Sound of Music" that opens March 25 at the Egyptian Theatre. The musical, which is set in Nazi-occupied Austria during World War II, takes on a more profound meaning because of the war in Ukraine, says director Morgan Parry.

Courtesy of the Ziegfeld Theater Company

Ziegfeld’s production of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning musical will start an eight-show run over two weekends starting Friday, March 25, at the Egyptian Theatre.

The story, which takes place during the Nazi occupation of Austria during World War II, has a deeper meaning for director Morgan Parry and the cast this time around.

“We opened here in Ogden on Friday, March 25, the day after the Russian military’s first attacks on the Ukraine,” she said. “We were already preparing to tell this poignant story, and the invasion really shifted everything.”

Parry developed a deeper perception of “The Sound of Music” story because of the war.

The musical is based on the real-life struggles of Georg von Trapp, as seen through the eyes of his nanny and eventual wife, Maria von Trapp, when the Nazis invaded Austria.

“I especially love the stories of people who weren’t Jewish and weren’t actually being attacked that stood up to the Nazis because they saw what they were doing was wrong,” she said. “Unfortunately, so many people were complicit at the time. And it was incredible how many people in Austria actually wanted to merge with the Nazi government, because Hitler was born there.”

Parry learned more about the relationship between Austria and the Nazis while listening to the audio version of the book “The Only Woman in the Room,” by Heather Terrell.

The story is about Hedy Lamarr, an Austrian actress who was forced to marry a wealthy Austrian arms dealer, Parry said.

“Ironically, Hedy and her husband were both Jewish, and in the beginning they were against Hitler,” Parry said. “But as time went on, she watched as her husband began to side with Hitler, to the point where Hitler eventually exonerated him for being Jewish.”

Lamarr eventually escaped to the United States, where she became a famous actress, fashion model and scientist, but the story of her husband still haunted Parry.

“Whatever side of the aisle we are on in this country, how often are we complicit to where we just focus on the economics rather than the people?” Parry said. It’s this ability to dehumanize people in lieu of policy.”

The live musical production addresses this issue, with the inclusion of the song, “No Way to Stop It,” which was left out of the musical’s movie version, starring Christopher Plumber and Julie Andrews.

“No Way to Stop It” is sung by Georg’s first fiancee, Baroness Elsa Schrader and the family’s scheming music director, Max Detweiller.

“The song is about being complicit and joining the Nazi party,” Parry said. “That was how most of Austria felt, except for very few people.”

One of those few people was Georg von Trapp, the most decorated World War I naval officer in all of Austria, according to Parry.

“He was a patriot for Austria and the Nazis wanted him so badly,” she said. “But Georg was so against the Nazis that he left everything to risk starting a new life with Maria and his children in a country where he didn’t speak the language,” she said. “He wasn’t Jewish, but it was his refusal to work with these people. So, I began thinking, how many of us are willing to stand up for someone else’s right to equality.”

Veteran actors Emilie Starr and Caleb Parry, Morgan Parry’s husband, play the respective roles of Maria and Georg von Trapp.

“People who know Caleb know how funny he is, because he’s done a ton of improv,” Parry said. “But he’s also an incredible actor, and is very integral, which is something that Georg is. In fact, if I tell a white lie and say that we left for an appointment five minutes ago, he will say, ‘Actually, it was seven.’”

The Parrys attended college with Starr 12 years ago, before she found stardom on BYUtv’s “Random Acts” series.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a more talented actress who not only takes direction with excitement and enthusiasm, but adds like 15 layers to them,” Parry said. “Everything she does is done naturally and believable. She shows how (Maria) is a lover of nature, a lover of femininity, a lover of a higher power. And such a lover of the children and Georg.”

Parry enjoys directing Starr and her husband in their roles.

“The way Rodgers and Hammerstien wrote the story, you see Maria fall in love with Georg and his integrity as he falls back in love with his children,” she said. “I love watching the two of them together and their love story, because they are so beautiful and so invested in the story and the aspect. The only thing I don’t like directing is their kissing scenes.”

One of the biggest challenges of producing “The Sound of Music” is the number of cast members, which includes seven children whose characters range in age from 5 to 17.

“The actual challenge was limiting the cast, because we have so many talented kids who live in Utah,” Parry said. “We double casted the role, but we had 60 kids who came to audition for roles from Louisa down to Gretl, and I didn’t like how many hearts I had to break. On top of that, (Ziegfeld) has a really big youth program, so I knew more than half of the kids who auditioned.”

The cast of kids impressed Parry throughout the musical’s Ogden run, because of their professionalism and world-event savvy.

“They all have the ability they have today to understand these giant concepts of the world,” she said. “When I would bring up the situation in the Ukraine, all the kids knew what was going on. They’ve already had discussions with their parents, and they are sympathetic to other people’s issues. So, when I give them a direct note, they get it and put in 150%.”

Making an iconic musical like “The Sound of Music” into a Ziegfeld Theater production was another challenge.

“As a director there’s an important line to follow when you pay homage but also take ownership of the production,” she said. “Sometimes directors can go too far one direction or the other, so it was important for me to walk that fine line.”

Parry did it by paying attention to the nuances in the stage production’s script.

“In the movie, Elsa wants to send the kids to boarding school, but in the live production, there is no indication of that,” Parry said. “In fact, Elsa also falls in love with the kids, but it’s her trying to convince Georg to side with the Nazis that makes it impossible for him to marry her. So, how we bring out little things like that help make the production ours.”

After Ziegfeld Theater Company performed “Spamalot” at the Egyptian Theatre a few months ago, Parry is looking forward to bringing another live and in-person show to Park City.

“Performing in front of an audience is magical,” she said. “I’ll have actors come and say, ‘I messed up my line,’ but I’ll say, ‘It’s amazing, because we’ve had two years of no one messing up any lines, because we only got to watch things on a TV screen.’ And with this show, there’s that interaction with seeing the audience’s eyes light up when the kids appear.”

Bringing any of Ogden’s Ziegfeld Theater Company productions to Park City is one of Parry’s favorite things.

“I love Park City audiences,” she said. “They are so appreciative of the arts, and you can feel it when you walk on stage.”