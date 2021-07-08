The summer season of live entertainment keeps rocking and rolling at The Cabin

Junior Richard, general manager of The Cabin, stands by the venue's mascot, the Elkupine. The Cabin's live-performance schedule includes open mics nights, live bands and DJs and a drag queen brunch.

Summer is the time to get cozy with live music and other in-person programming at The Cabin.

And thanks to the relaxed coronavirus mask mandate, the schedule is on a roll, said General Manager Junior Richard.

“Now it’s wide open, and we’re letting it rip,” Richard said. “We have been able to throw some great concerts.”

Last week, The Cabin hosted singer and songwriter Brandi Cyrus, the co-host of “Your Favorite Thing” podcast and Miley Cyrus’ older sister. The venue also welcomed Badfeather, with Steve Molitz.

“Steve is the keyboardist from the band Particle, and was part of Phil Lesh and Friends,” Richard said. “Phil, as everyone knows, is the bassist for the Grateful Dead.”

This weekend’s concerts will feature the Willie Waldman Project, Tom Bennett and DJ Juggy, according to Richard.

“Willie was the trumpet player for Death Row Records and worked with Snoop Dogg,” he said. “He will bring along a painter, Norton Wisdom, who will paint live while the band plays all improv music. So that’s super exciting.”

The current run of live concerts is the result of Richard carefully opening up The Cabin in May 2020, when the health department gave him the green light to allow socially distanced events.

“We got things going so we could do that safely with COVID-19 protocols,” Richard said. “We didn’t have music right away. We did hold some events with DJs and stuff in the middle of summer.”

By last winter, the Cabin was able to book some concerts, including Blues Traveler’s John Popper, and made sure the guests wore masks and were seated at least 6 feet apart.

“That helped, I think, in getting the ball rolling,” Richard said. “It certainly helped us get an early start in learning how to do these shows safely.”

In addition to the live concerts Fridays and Saturdays, The Cabin offers other night-life programming that includes open mic sessions on Mondays; bingo, highlighted by live music by Marty Paws every Tuesday; live music requests with Preston Creed on Wednesdays; trivia night with Malia Denali and karaoke on Thursdays; and a drag queen brunch each Sunday.

“The drag queen brunch is really fun,” Richard said. “People come in to eat and have some drinks. And then stay for the show.”

Richard knew providing engaging entertainment during a pandemic was necessary, because his staff and fellow musicians needed to make money to survive.

“I’m a musician in the industry, and it was important for me to not only put my employees back to work, but to put musicians and DJs back to work,” he said.

Richard also wanted to provide a place where people could come and forget about their troubles for a while.

“The Cabin is in the business of people having fun, and it was so important to do that safely last year,” he said. “Now, things are a little more normal, so people can come out and just have fun.”