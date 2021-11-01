The Ventures will surf into the Egyptian Theatre this weekend

The Ventures, known for the surf-guitar hits "Walk, Don't Run," "Pipeline" and "Diamond Head," will perform three nights, Nov. 4-6, at the Egyptian Theatre.

Courtesy of The Ventures

Fans of 1960s surf music should “Walk, Don’t Run” to hear The Ventures play the hits like “Diamond Head” and “Pipeline” this weekend at the Egyptian Theatre.

The band continues to carry the instrumental-guitar torch after more than 60 years, said guitarist Bob Spalding and drummer Leon Taylor.

“We’re fortunate that the music has proved to be timeless,” said Spalding, who has recorded with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee since 1980. “One of the things that Leon and I were challenged with was picking up the torch and carrying on. We were certainly excited to do that, and it’s something we take very seriously. At the same time, it’s something we’ve been doing for quite a while from that standpoint.”

While preserving the history of the classic Ventures lineup — Don Wilson, Bob Bogle, Nokie Edwards and Mel Taylor — is important, Leon Taylor, the son of Mel Taylor, who died in 1996, doesn’t look at his percussive duties as a responsibility.

“When I first joined the band, I was fixated on how I was going to transition my style into the Ventures, because, while my father and I had similar styles in the way we play, mine has a little more rock edge to it,” Taylor said. “So, I decided that I should just play the songs the way they were recorded, and let my influences come in naturally.”

Spalding, who played with Taylor’s father in the band, watched how the younger Taylor would find unique ways to emulate his father.

“A large part of Leon’s drumming is his ability to adhere to the original way his dad played, but I do have to say that his dad, Mel, was such a creative drummer,” Spalding said. “There are things in his drumming that a lot of drummers can’t do.”

That proved to be a challenge for the younger Taylor.

“There are things my dad played that I worked on for a long time until I finally had to give up,” he said with a laugh. “My dad came from more of a big-band — Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich and Louie Bellson — style. So for me, coming from a rock ‘n’ roll background, it was difficult to emulate some of the things he could play. So I did what I could.”

Another challenge is the genre of the songs, which is mostly instrumental with no vocals.

“One thing, I need to say, is when you start playing Ventures music and you think you know the songs, you may not be correct,” Spalding said. “I was thrust out on the stage and onto the road very quickly. Although I thought I knew the songs, I really didn’t, because there is a sophistication of the music. And it takes a certain type of sophistication to pull off performing the music.”

Still, the band, which also includes Spalding’s son Ian on guitar and bassist Luke Griffin, continues to try and transfer the songs’ original emotions to the audience.

“Ventures music, overall, is basically happy music, and it makes people smile and dance,” Spalding said. “So we can’t help but feel pretty good about keeping that going.”

Which brings the band to another challenge — creating a set list.

“One of the ongoing problems The Ventures have, due to the amount of recorded work, is trying to pick the songs that are people’s favorites and recognizable hits, but also add one or two of the more obscure songs that we enjoy playing,” Spalding said. “Leon and I, along with Ian and Luke, have been creating our own body of work. So we will include some of the newer songs we have recorded in the past couple of years. And we hope that establishes, again, ourselves, as continuing the creativity of The Ventures.”

Still, deciding what songs to include in a 90-minute performance is worth every worry once the band gets in front of a live audience, Taylor said.

“The response from the audience is the payoff,” he said. “We see three generations of fans out in the audience, and we see them dancing in their seats and aisles.”