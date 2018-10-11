What to do in Park City this weekend: arts, entertainment or fun

This weekend’s mix of events and activities offer a wide variety of arts with the The Park Record’s inaugural Park City Women’s Expo, Kimball Art Center’s ARToberFest, entertainment with Judy Collins or Garry Trudeau, or downright fun with The Paint Mixer’s Paint and Sip or the third annual Shot Ski. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Day of the Dead – Park City Paint & Sip Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m.

The Paint Mixer, 738 Main Street

Tickets $40

Join The Paint Mixer painting a vivid composition. Step-by-step instruction will be provided as well as all materials. Their goal is to encourage everyone to try something new, and create something special! Adult Event 21 & Over ONLY (local beer & wine available).

Judy Collins at the Egyptian

Thursday, Oct. 11 thru Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets starting at $29

Since the 1960s, folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins has inspired audiences to come together and take stands against social injustice. But her music catalog included more than protest songs, including version of “Amazing Grace” and “Send in the Clowns.” In her Park City set, Collins will sing a mixture of old and new songs.

Park City Women’s Expo

Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 14 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Prospector Hotel, 2175 Sidewinder Dr.

Tickets $10

The Park City Women’s Expo, presented by The Park Record, aims to make history when it opens its doors for two days starting Saturday at the Prospector. The event will include tutorials on everything from finances to self-defense. One of the expo’s highlights will be a panel discussion with women running for local and state office moderated by Park City Councilor Nann Worel.

Third annual Shot Ski

Saturday, Oct. 13, registration 12:35 p.m., shot 2 p.m.

Main Street

$25 to participate

Park City Sunrise Rotary wants to help Park City reclaim the shot ski world record from Breckenridge as part of a back-and-forth rivalry with the Colorado ski town. To do so, the club is asking for 1,275 people to join together for its third annual shot ski event. High West Distillery will take over sponsorship this year from Wasatch Brewery, and will donate some double rye whiskey for the shots. A pub crawl follows the event.

ARToberFest

Saturday, Oct. 13, 1–5 p.m.

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

Free, crafting supplies from $2

The event, inspired by the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest, will run from 1-5 p.m. and give the public the opportunity to create, observe and learn about art. The Kimball Art Center ceramic studios staff will present ceramic demos and the public can participate in autumn-themed printmaking, exhibit tours, pumpkin painting and trick-or-treat bag decorating.

Garry Trudeau

Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $30, $60 or $90

Pulitzer Prize-winning “Doonesbury” creator, and social observer, Garry Trudeau, will give a talk about his view of the political landscape in his latest books, #SAD!: Doonesbury in the Time of Trump, and YUGE! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump, offer insights on our current president, through Trudeau’s pen. The evening will be accompanied by visuals from his nearly five decades of award-winning editorial cartooning.