Things to do in Park City: Homecoming, Harvest Fest and Thriller!

The weather has decidedly turned into autumn, and the events reflect the arrival of the fall season with Park City’s homecoming football game, the annual Harvest Fest and Thriller! at the Egyptian Theatre.

Additionally, while the aspen trees stay yellow, this weekend could be the best (and maybe last) opportunity to take in the foliage with a hike or drive. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

PCHS Miners Football vs Ogden

Friday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd

Tickets – $5 per adult, $4/per student, $20 for a family up to six

The Miners enter a critical stretch of the season tied for second in Region 11 play (2-1) with Ogden, with whom they will face off on Friday night. The game will also be the annual Homecoming game.

Recycle Utah Harvest Fest

Saturday, Oct. 6, noon – 5 p.m.

High Star Ranch, 970 N. S.R. 32, Kamas

Free

Recycle Utah's annual Harvest Fest will run from noon-5 p.m., on Saturday. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature food, drinks, a petting zoo, pumpkins, children's activities and live music. The food menu consists of offerings from Lola’s Street Kitchen, Praise Cheezus, DeJoria Center, Tacos el Sombrero and Wasatch Creamery. As for drinks, adults can also enjoy Wasatch Brewery beer served by Deer Valley Resort bartenders, Rupnow said. More than 40 vendors will participate this year.

Books 2 Movies: A Wrinkle in Time

Saturday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium, Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library and the Park City Film Series are partnering to provide free movies based on books geared towards young people. Saturday, the library will screen one of their favorite banned books, A Wrinkle In Time. Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

Thriller! at the Egyptian

Shows through Sunday, Oct 7.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Tickets starting at $34, $5 more at the door

Mystifying, mesmerizing, morbid monsters and maniacs arrive at the Egyptian Theatre for the annual Halloween dance performance by Odyssey Dance Theatre. Always a sell-out, make this part of your yearly Halloween tradition! Recommended for ages 12 and over — some children may find too scary. The Egyptian offers a “ZOMBIE ZAPPER” to any scared children, to keep those zombies away!

Julia Corbett at the Park City Library

Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

Meet and listen to Julia Corbett, author of “Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday”. Corbett is a professor at the Environmental Humanities program at the University of Utah.