Movies, balloons and bikes: What to do this weekend in Park City

This weekend offers a wide variety of activities and events for both Parkites and visitors alike, whether seeking adventure, leisure or learning. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit the Record’s online calendar.

Mr. Rogers Extravaganza

Friday, Sept. 14, 7–9 p.m.

Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

Free. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

The evening will feature a free screening of Morgan Neville’s documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a critically-acclaimed film about the children’s show host that premiered during the 2018 Sundance Film festival. In addition to the film screening, the Mr. Rogers Extravaganza will feature a Mr. Rogers costume contest and crafts. The craft project will be the creation of “kindness rocks,” stones displaying positive slogans in public places.

Red Bull 400

Saturday, Sept. 15 starting at 9 a.m.

Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Pkwy.

Race registration closed. Free to watch.

The Red Bull 400 is returning to the Utah Olympic Park this Saturday, where competitors will run and climb up the K120 ski jump at a near-vertical 400-meter sprint. The event has drawn high-caliber athletes from a variety of disciplines in the past, including local pro skiers and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who made an appearance last year. For those that want to watch, there will be plenty of space to see the competition from the Nordic flats area below the jumps. There will also be food trucks and a Red Bull trailer, with plenty of the host’s drinks on hand.

Autumn Aloft

Saturday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 16 starting at 8 a.m.

North 40 Playing Fields, 2530 Kearns Blvd, Park City

Free

The North 40 Fields will billow with activity Saturday and Sunday morning when 24 hot air balloons take flight for the 2018 Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival. The event’s intent is to celebrate the start of autumn in Park City, and the public is invited to mingle among the balloons and talk with their pilots as they prepare for the launches. The festival will also feature the “candlestick,” an event featuring eight balloon baskets set up on Main Street Saturday night. Pilots will fire the engines from the exposed baskets, resulting in a fiery light show.

Tour des Suds

Sunday, Sept. 16 starting at 10:00 a.m.

City Park, 1354 Park Ave., Park City

$25 registration ends Friday at noon

The Tour des Suds is a 7-mile mountain bike climb starting at City Park. Racers have the option to treat it like a real mountain bike race, or a crazy costume party on bikes. Either way, it's 2,700 feet of vertical up to the finish line at the top of Guardsman Pass. Festivities continue back at City Park with lunch and the "Suds" provided by Red Rock Brewery, along with opportunity drawings, costume contest and awards. The Tour des Suds is called “the zaniest mountain bike party in the west.” Kids 17 years and under get free entry, but must register so we can issue bibs and include them in timing results.

Raising Resilient Children Amidst Today's Societal Challenges

Monday, Sept. 17, 6–8 p.m.

Park City Hospital, Blair Education Center, 900 Round Valley Dr., Park City

Free

Join the Summit County Mental Health Alliance for an inspiring evening of education and awareness surrounding the difficulties our families face raising children in an age of technology, high expectations and cultural definitions of success. Parents will walk away with specific skills for communication and a new perspective: how to shift from striving to comply with society’s high expectations and obsession with over-performance to engaging in the primary role of healthy parenting and promoting the development of a healthy sense of self in your child.