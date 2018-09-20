What to do this weekend in Park City: Fall activities begin with Scarecrow Festival

The official start of fall begins Friday, and events in Park City mark both the beginning of the season with the Scarecrow Festival, as well as the departure of summer with the last edition of the Park Silly Sunday Market. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit the Record’s online calendar.

Prop. 2 – Medical Marijuana: Are We Ready?

Thursday, Sept. 20, 7–9 p.m.

St. Luke’s Church, 4595 Silver Springs Dr.

Free

The public is urged to attend a free public forum on the topic of medical cannabis in preparation for our vote this November. A panel of 7 composed of people of various expertise and viewpoints will lead us in an evening of in-depth education and community conversation. Hosted by the Project for Deeper Understanding. Simulcast by KPCW.

Motherlode Canyon Band at O.P. Rockwell

Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main Street

Free, 21+

As the Motherlode Canyon Band celebrates 25 years together performing in venues across the area, the band highlights the bar and music venue for a Saturday night performance. The band has also been voted Park City’s Best Local Musician or Group by Park Record readers for three years in a row.

Historic Glenwood Cemetery Tours

Saturday, Sept. 22, tours at 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Glenwood Cemetery, 401 Silver King Dr.

$15

The Park City Museum will host historic Glenwood Cemetery tours from 10:45 a.m. to noon and from 12:45-2 p.m. Actors, who are museum volunteers, will bring some of the town's historic figures alive to tell their stories. The tours will highlight the lives of such notables as William Buck, one of the owners of Welsh, Driscoll and Buck, a mercantile store that was located where Treasure Mountain Inn stands today; Edmond Thiriot, whose wife Nellie was the Park City Post Office's postmistress; and Judge Jim Don, said Diane Knispel, Park City Museum's director of education.

Scarecrow Festival

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2–4 p.m.

McPolin Farm, 3000 S.R. 224

$20 in for individuals or $40 for a group of four. No day-of sales.

The annual scarecrow festival includes pumpkin painting, face painting, scarecrow stuffing, games and cookies. Tickets will not be sold the day of the event. The price will also include pumpkins for painting, face painting, refreshments and scarecrow-making supplies. Ticketholders are encouraged to ride the bus, ride bikes or walk to the barn. Parking and drop-off on S.R. 224 is prohibited.

QUEENSRŸCHE at the DeJoria Center

Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.P. 32, Kamas

Tickets start at $35

Rock band QUEENSRŸCHE will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the DeJoria Center in Kamas. The Seattle-based band is known for its rock opera "Operation: Mindcrime." The band secured a triumphant legacy as one of hard rock's most respected and celebrated acts, selling 30 million albums around the world across a 30-plus-year career.

Park Silly Sunday Market

Sunday, Sept. 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Main Street

Free

Park Silly Sunday Market, the annual open-air green street fair, will wrap up its season starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, on historic Main Street. The event features live music, arts, crafts, new businesses and a farmer's market. Admission is free.

Park City Museum Free Day

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.—7 p.m.

528 Main Street

Free

Enjoy free admission to the Park City Museum on Tuesday. Visit for the first time or revisit your favorite exhibits. The free admission day is sponsored by Bradford and Barbara Evans.