What to do in Park City this weekend: Oliver!, Satin Steel and fundraiser walks

Despite the unofficial end of summer and summer concerts post-Labor Day, there is still a healthy selection of activities to do around Summit County, especially outdoor events and fundraisers. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit the Record’s online calendar.

Exploring with the Mountain Men Lecture

Thursday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Dr., Park City

Free

When Lewis and Clark returned from their famous transcontinental journey, they reported a vast land filled with beaver and other furs. This attracted a unique group of Mountain Men who in their pursuit of fur riches crisscrossed the west, opening new pathways for future pioneers. Park City resident and pilot, Dorian De Maio, who previously presented his exploration of the Lewis and Clark Trail, once again uses his airplane to follow the travels of the Mountain Men. He will tell of the wild and dangerous life and times of the Mountain Men as portrayed in the movie, 'The Revenant'.

Park City Film Series

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., continuing Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City

Thursday night free; Normal showings $8 or $65 for 10-pack punchcard

The annual Park City Film Series begins Thursday night with a presentation of “Art + Belief,”, following the journey of Trevor Southey, a gay Mormon artist from Africa who dreams of becoming a modern-day Michelangelo. Friday and Saturday, the films series shows “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” a biopic about America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. The Film Series continues on weekends into December.

Satin Steel at State Road Tavern

Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m

State Road Tavern, 970 North S.R. 32, Kamas

No cover charge

Satin Steel is well acclaimed for their musical and vocal excellence, but what sets them apart from bands of similar genres is the electrifying performance aura created by the band members in a live atmosphere. The #1 goal of the band is to create an environment where the club patrons party with the band rather than being a "Jukebox" providing background music.

Oliver! at the Egyptian Theatre

Beginning Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 16

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street, Park City

Tickets $29-$45, $5 more at the door

Egyptian Theatre is bringing Charles Dickens' beloved novel to life, “Oliver!” takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England that is equal parts charming & somber. "Oliver!" is a musical theatre masterpiece, perfectly showcasing the talents of a large ensemble cast as they bring these classic characters and score to life.

Intermountain LiVe Well Center 5K-9

Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Dr., Park City

$40 registration fee, $50 on race day

Intermountain Park City Hospital LiVe Well Center will host the second annual 5K-9 — a 5K run/walk/jog with your canine, or a borrowed one — benefiting Paws For Life in Heber, Utah. The race will start and finish in the hospital's front "barking" lot located at 900 Round Valley Drive. All proceeds benefit Paws For Life Utah.

2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

Basin Recreation Center/Newpark, 1258 Center Dr., Park City

Free; individual fundraising goals

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Wasatch Back-Park City is the fastest growing Alzheimer’s disease awareness and fundraising event in Utah and is close to raising its goal of $96,000. The emcee this year is KSL TV news anchor Deanie Wimmer. The two-mile walk will start at 10 a.m. and will follow the trail from the Swaner EcoCenter to the Walling Barn on Highway 224, and back.

CCPC Hike for Hunger

Saturday, Sept. 8, 1-6 p.m.

Snow Park Lodge, Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. S., Park City

$30 per adult, $75 for a family pack

CCPC's annual "Hike for Hunger" event raises awareness about hunger issues while helping highlight the community’s efforts to achieve Zero Waste in Park City by diverting food to those in need. This fun, family-friendly (non-competitive) event is hosted at Snow Park Lodge and admission includes: