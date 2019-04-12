Third annual Bunny Hop pub crawl to get the jump on Park City food insecurity

Rachel Watts Sharwell has a thing for scheduling charity pub crawls for the holidays.

Her first was the Santa Pub Crawl, which started during the Christmas season of 2007. Three years ago, she started the Bunny Hop, which, of course, happens right before Easter.

This year's Bunny Hop will bounce onto Main Street on Saturday, April 20, and Watts Sharwell is ready to party.

"We want to bring business to the local bars and give crawlers a chance to participate in an altruistic event," she said.

The Easter-themed crawl is a food drive like the Yuletide event, though because it takes place after Park City's ski resorts have closed, .

The price of admission is a donation of either a can of food or $5 per person, according to Watts Sharwell.

The food will be donated to the Christian Center of Park City, a nonprofit that works with the Utah Food Bank and runs its own pantry that serves food-insecure families who live in Summit and Wasatch counties.

"A can of food is much cheaper, but people can donate more than one can, which would be lovely," she said.

The Bunny Hop is set to start at 7 p.m. at the Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Main Street.

"This is the food place during the crawl," Watts Sharwell said of the restaurant. "We encourage people to eat something before they start crawling and drinking the rest of the night."

At 8 p.m., the group will head to the Spur Bar and Grill for an hour before moving on to Flanagan's on Main, where participants will make their food donations.

Last year the Bunny Hop collected 80 cans of food, she said.

"That was great for an event that only celebrated its second year," Watts Sharwell said. "Hopefully we'll top that this year."

At 10 p.m. the Bunny Hop will take a breather at the No Name Saloon before going to Downstairs at 11 p.m., where the party will dance the rest of the night away to sound provided by a DJ, according to Watts Sharwell.

"We stick to the schedule more than we do with the Santa Pub Crawl," she said. "The reason is because the Santa crawl is so big, we have to allow for a looser schedule."

Last year's Bunny Hop attracted 100 crawlers, and like the Santa Pub Crawl, participants are encouraged to dress up in their best Easter-themed fashions.

By that, Watts Sharwell doesn't mean colorful spring dresses and suits.

"We want them to come as bunnies or Easter eggs or chicks," she said. "Bunny costumes are always popular, but we at least want them to wear bunny ears, if anything. I still have yet to see someone come dressed up as Jesus who looks like he just woke up. I've been waiting for that."

Although registration for the Bunny Hop isn't required, Watts Sharwell would prefer for people to check in at the 2019 Bunny Hop event on Facebook.

"While I don't expect the Bunny Hop to get as big as the Santa Pub Crawl, we're still doing better than what the Santa crawl did in its first three years," she said. "The Santa Pub Crawl started with 15 participants the first year. We grew to 30 the second year, and had about 40 the year after that and then it really took off. Now, that number has reached into the thousands."