Tickets on sale for Park City’s annual Scarecrow Festival

Jennifer Geisler affixes a cutout of a llama head to the scarecrow she made with her daughter, Quinn Geisler, during Park City’s annual Scarecrow Festival in 2019. Tickets are on sale for this year's event, which is scheduled to be held Oct. 2 at the McPolin Farm.

Park Record file photo

Park City’s annual Scarecrow Festival is a fun and creative way to get into the Halloween spirit.

This year’s in-person event, where families build their own scarecrows, is scheduled to run from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at the McPolin Farm.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 1, through PC MARC.

There are two ticket options — event and non-event, said Minda Stockdale, McPolin Farm manager.

The event ticket costs $40 and is for a family of four, which can be two adults and two kids, or one adult and three kids, Stockdale said.

“The price includes a plastic scarecrow support, zip ties and name tags,” she said. “The straw to fill the scarecrow will be out on the McPolin Farm lawn.”

The name tags are to be used to showcase the names of the scarecrows and who made them, Stockdale said.

“While we know businesses do participate in the festival, we ask that they don’t use their scarecrow for advertising,” she said.

The event ticket also includes face painting, pumpkin painting, cookies and hot cider, Stockdale said.

“The event will be outside and people can put together their scarecrows and have a lot of fun,” she said. “Since it is a family event, we ask that they leave their pets at home.”

Although the event is an outdoor festival, it will follow Summit County Health Department’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to Stockdale.

“ All of our volunteers will be wearing masks,” she said. “If there are any changes with the guidelines, we will be in communication with ticket buyers and update the information.”

Limited parking is available at the McPolin Trailhead parking lot across S.R. 224, and Stockdale asks those who park there to use the pedestrian underpass to access the farm.

“Also, there is no parking on 224 itself,” she said.

Additional parking will be at the trailhead on Meadows Drive, and people are welcome to walk or bike to the farm, Stockdale said.

“Since the festival will be held outside, we encourage people to dress accordingly,” she said. “It will be held rain or shine.”

The non-event ticket, priced $20, is for those who want to build their scarecrows at home and set them up on the farm trail at a later date, Stockdale said.

The price will include scarecrow support, zip ties and name tags.

Families can fill their scarecrows at home with plastic garbage bags, or come to the farm after the in-person event is over, anytime after 4 p.m. on Friday, and use the straw that is on the lawn, Stockdale said. “We don’t suggest using newspapers, because if it rains, newspapers get moldy.”

Once families stuff the scarecrows, they will be able to set them up on the trail, she said.

“We also ask people to not nail, glue or duct tape the scarecrow to the wooden fence,” Stockdale said. ”We just want them to use the plastic supports.”

The scarecrows will be on display until a few days before Halloween, she said.

“This is a fun, creative and favorite Park City event, and it’s a great way to enjoy the farm trail for the whole month of October,” Stockdale said. “Even if you don’t participate and build your own scarecrow, you can still enjoy them while walking on the trail. I’m always blown away at the local creativity.”