Tickets to Your Barn Door Is Open party available Saturday

Your Barn Door Is Open

5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29

McPolin Farm

$30

parkcityrecreation.org

Friends of the Farm would like to tell the public Your Barn Door Is Open tickets will go on sale on Saturday, June 1.

The $30 tickets for the June 29 event at McPolin Farm will be available at parkcityrecration.org.

The party will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Parking is limited, so a free shuttle will run from the PC MARC to the farm between 5:15-6 p.m. Return trips will run from 8-8:45 p.m.

The barn party will feature barbecue catered by Spencer’s Smokin’ Grille, live music by local band Sin City Soul, family-friendly games and barn tours. People are welcome to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs to the event, said farm manager Minda Stockdale.

“During the tours, people will be able to see the structural upgrades we have done in 2016 and 2017,” Stockdale said. “We will have docents here to explain how the dairy farming industry worked here and how it evolved over time.”

The 160-acre farm was first established and owned by the Harrison McLane family before Dan McPolin purchased it in the early 1900s, said Terry Hagerty, a member of the Friends of the Farm volunteer group that works with Park City to help maintain and support McPolin Farm.

“It was originally a cattle farm, and turned into a prosperous dairy farm when Dan bought it,” she said.

In 1948, D.A. Osguthorpe bought the farm and moved the dairy operations across the street, according to Hagerty.

“It’s a great historic site, and it’s a privilege to bring people out here,” she said. “We want people to learn about the farm’s history, because it is an integral part of Park City’s history.”

Park City acquired the farm in 1990, and in 2017, Park City’s municipal government completed the barn’s renovation, which made it possible to allow people inside, Stockdale said.

McPolin Farm manager Minda Stockdale, left, and Friends of the Farm volunteer Terry Hagerty have planned this year’s Your Barn Door Is Open party. The funds raised from tickets sales will help with the historic farm’s maintenance.

In addition to the barn, other farm buildings will be open and accessible to party attendees, according to Hagerty.

“They will be able go in and see the way life was back when this place was a working dairy farm,” she said.

Last year, Park City allowed cows back onto the farm to graze as part of a regenerative agriculture project venture with Summit Land Conservancy and Bill White Farms, according to Stockdale.

“The City’s partnership aims to care for open space and increase carbon sequestration by improving soil and plant health through mob-style grazing with cattle,” she said. “The project includes planting of biodiverse plant species to further compete with noxious weeds, serve as a food source for animals and insects, and increase soil microbes and water absorption.”

Your Barn Door Is Open is one of three annual events that raise money and draw people to the farm, Stockdale said.

“We host a moonlight snowshoe event in February, and we will host the Scarecrow Festival in the fall,” she said. “The funds raised through ticket prices of these three events go back to Friends of the Farm who do educational outreach and small projects to help preserve the farm.”

Six additional tours will be offered in addition to the ones held during Your Barn Door Is Open, Stockdale said.

Two tours, which are geared for 25 adults, will be held at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m on July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, she said.

While those tours will allow people to enter the buildings, another type of tour allows the public to explore the history of the farm without going inside, Stockdale said.

“We do have a self-guided historic walking tour that you can lead yourself through a smartphone app,” she said.

The app can be downloaded by searching for Utah Heritage Walks on Googleplay or the Apple App Store.