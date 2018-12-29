Tony winner Sutton Foster sets the stage for a Park City new year

New Year’s Eve with Sutton Foster 8 p.m., Dec. 31 Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd. $50 to $100 435-655-3114

Expanding on its traditional New Year's Eve Celebration, the Park City Institute announced a full evening of festivities, open to residents and visitors all.

The evening begins at 8 p.m. with a performance from two-time Tony Award-winning actress and recording artist, Sutton Foster, in her critically-acclaimed one-woman show.

Following the performance, the celebration continues at Tupelo, 508 Main Street, featuring festive cocktails, an elegant supper menu from James Beard-featured chef, Matt Harris, and dancing past midnight.

Ticket holders for the Sutton Foster concert may purchase tickets for the party at Tupelo for $100. Individual tickets for the party at Tupelo are $150, or $100 for members of the Park City Institute. Memberships start at $49, and may be purchased at parkcityinstitute.org.

"It's an honor to present Sutton Foster, who has set the standard for a new generation of performers," said PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. "She won two Tony Awards for her work on Broadway, delights audiences with her role on the TV show, Younger, and performs her one-woman show to critical acclaim."

Foster stars as Liza Miller, the lead role in Darren Star's hit TV Land series, "Younger." On Broadway, she has appeared in "Violet," "Anything Goes," "Shrek," "Young Frankenstein," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Little Women," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Les Misérables," "Annie, "The Scarlet Pimpernel" and "Grease."

She won Tony Awards for her performances in "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Foster's Off-Broadway credits include "Sweet Charity," "The Wild Party," "Trust" and "Anyone Can Whistle."

The singer has released three albums, "Take Me to the World," "Wish" and "An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Café Carlyle."

Foster has appeared on a variety of TV shows including, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," "Bunheads," "Elementary," "Psych," "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SVU," "Flight of the Conchords" and "Sesame Street." She also holds an honorary doctorate from Ball State University, where she also teaches.

The New Year's eve performance will feature selections from her original recordings, some Broadway favorites— and, of course, a few stories.

Orr noted the expansion of the Institute's party at Tupelo adds a new option for celebrating the New Year, according to Orr.

"Previously, this celebration was just for ticket holders in the front section of the theater," she said. "This year, we are inviting anyone who wants to enjoy the show, the party, or both to join us, as we usher in 2019 at Tupelo. We have terrific experiences planned to last well past midnight."

The party will begin at 10 p.m. with festive cocktails and menu created by owner and Executive Chef Matt Harris.

"Chef Harris was recently honored alongside other renowned Park City chefs, at an event at the James Beard House in New York." said Orr. "He is creating a special menu for our celebration, along with some signature cocktails. There will be dancing past midnight—it's a stylish welcome to 2019."

Park City Institute will provide complimentary shuttle service from the Eccles Center, to Tupelo, for guests who attend the performance.