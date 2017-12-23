Torchlight tradition lights up Park City Mountain

All events are free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.org .

Christmas Eve is a night full of tradition. In Park City one of those events include Park City Mountain's torchlight parade.

This year's event will celebrate 55 years, according to Whitney Ryan, Brand Manager for Park City Mountain, who discussed the parade via email with The Park Record.

Park Record: When will this year's event be held?

Whitney Ryan: This year's Torchlight Parade will be held at the Park City Mountain Village at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

P.R.: What time will the parade itself start?

W.R.: Approximately 6 p.m. [and the] festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. (See accompanying box for Christmas Eve day activities at Park City Mountain)

P.R.: Which run will the torch holders ascend?

W.R.: Torch holders will ascend Payday Run to Homerun.

P.R.: How many skiers will be involved?

W.R.: About 120 ski and snowboard school instructors participate every year. And rumor has it Santa will make an appearance skiing down the mountain as well.

P.R.: What kinds of activities will be going on before the parade?

W.R.: Après Ski Music by Classic Steve in Legends Bar & Grill from 3:30-6 p.m. Complimentary hot chocolate and holiday cookies will be handed out to spectators in the Park City Mountain Village.

P.R.: What does it mean to Park City Mountain to continue this tradition?

W.R.: Park City Mountain's Torchlight Parade is as old as the ski resort itself and history truly comes to life on this night every year.

We have ski instructors who have been participating in this event for over 20 years and it means a lot to us to continue the tradition every year. To this day, the Torchlight Parade continues to be organized by our ski and snowboard school instructors, making it a truly special event. You won't have many other opportunities to see Santa skiing down a mountain surrounded by a line of glowing ski instructors on Christmas Eve. This is one of the many great local events that make the holidays truly memorable in Park City.

