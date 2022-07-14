Transcontinental Railroad exhibit pulls into the historic Echo Church

Big Boy No. 4014 arrives in Echo on May 8, 2019, as part of the Spike 150 event hosted by the Union Pacific and Spike 150 Commission to commemorate the Transcontinental Railroad’s 150th anniversary. An exhibit titled “Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” is currently showing every Saturday at the historic Echo Church through Labor Day weekend.

Images and artifacts of Transcontinental Railroad workers are home for a while at the historic Echo Church.

The photographs and pieces of pottery are part of an exhibit called “Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” that is currently showing at the church, which is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, said Sandra Morrison, a longtime volunteer of the Echo Community and Historical Organization, the nonprofit that oversees the church and local post office.

Showing the exhibit at the church is significant, because the town of Echo exists because of the railroad, she said.

“The church was built in 1876, and everyone who was part of this impressive amount of industrialization and workforce, including the foreman, lived here for a couple of months while they worked on the tracks here, before moving on,” she said. “Building the railroad was a huge part of the town’s existence, so it is fitting to have people experience the exhibit here.”

The exhibit, which can also be viewed on Monday, Sept. 5, is co-sponsored by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and the Utah Division of State History , Morrison said.

“A lot of the exhibit is artwork, because the state has an extensive art collection,” she said. “And they started creating traveling exhibitions that are history oriented.”

“Through Toil and Labor” came about in 2019 to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point, according to Morrison.

“The state did a lot of research and went out to Promontory Point and did an archaeological dig as well,” she said. “Some of what they found — including ceramic sherds — in that dig is in the 18 panels of the exhibit.”

A photo of a Transcontinental Railroad worker from China is one of the images and artifacts that are part of the “Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” exhibit currently showing at the historic Echo Church. Between 1863 and 1869, 11,000 workers, more than 75% of the railroad’s workforce were from China.

Construction on the 1,700-mile track ran from 1863 until 1869, with the Central Pacific tracks starting in Sacramento, California, and the Union Pacific tracks originating in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“Central Pacific didn’t have a large workforce to draw from back in 1868, so they brought in Chinese workers,” Morrison said. “Chinese men could come and work, but they couldn’t bring their families. They couldn’t own property and couldn’t become residents and citizens.”

While more than 11,000 Chinese immigrants, mostly men between the ages of 15 and 25, composed more than 75% of the railroad workforce, there are very few photos of the workers, she said.

“That was indicative of the times,” Morrison said. “Both the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads hired their own photographers and documented building the railroad, but since so many Chinese were coming into the country, there was a worry that these immigrants would end up taking everybody’s jobs.”

That worry escalated into anti-Chinese violence and sentiment, which led to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, Morrison said.

The law, signed by President Chester A. Arthur, initially prohibited Chinese immigration for 10 years, but more laws were enacted to prevent Chinese immigration until the Magnuson Act repealed these laws in 1943.

“Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” is the first

Attendees of the Spike 150 celebration take photos and videos of Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014 and the Living Legend No. 844, when the trains pulled into Echo on May 8, 2019. The event commemorated the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. An new traveling exhibit titled “Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” is currently showing every Saturday at the historic Echo Church through Labor Day weekend.

Exhibit from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and Utah Division of State History to show at the Echo Church, Morrison said.

“During the 150th anniversary celebration, we had an exhibit by a local artist, but this is the first time we’ve had a traveling exhibit,” she said.

Morrison said the church’s board of directors is already looking to show another exhibit next year.

“The state has another, much bigger exhibit about building the Transcontinental Railroad that is based on the exhibit that was at the state capitol,” she said. “We are planning on bringing that one here next summer. So the current exhibit is a good trial, a pilot program, for us.”