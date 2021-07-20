Trivia buffs can drop by and Tune-In at The Cabin

Music buffs meet every week at The Cabin to tickle their brains with Tune-In Trivia, which is hosted by Malia Denali. The evening's format features two sessions of 12 questions that are interspersed with shout out rounds.

Courtesy of Malia Denali

Malia Denali invites Park City to put on their thinking caps and drop into the Tune-In Trivia every Thursday night at The Cabin.

The free sessions, which start at 8 p.m. and run roughly to 10 p.m., include two rounds with 12 questions each, said Trivianista Denali, known for her work with fellow trivia guru Colleen McGinn on the long-running but now defunct MegaMind PubQuiz.

“First six questions are how we get the crowd into the general topics, and the final six questions are music themed,” Denali said. “I like that format, because it eases everyone in and tickles their brains.”

The sessions also include ‘shout-out’ rounds, which give individuals chances to rise above their teams and score prizes from The Cabin that include $25 gift certificates and other swag, she said.

“People really go bananas in these rounds, because The Cabin has some great merchandise,” Denali said. “You can feel the excitement of it, and when I’m getting ready to ask a question, you can actually hear people start pushing their chairs back.”

The trivia can range from ‘90s hip-hop to ‘70s “yacht rock” and more, according to Denali.

“We’ll name the bands, or we’ll have themes where they have to tell whether the songs we’re talking about are originals or covers,” she said.

Malia Denali, the Trivianista of Tune-In Trivia that takes place every Thursday at The Cabin, has a history of collecting factoids. She is the co-founder of the now defunct MegaMind PubQuiz that ran for seven years.

Courtesy of Malia Denali

The questions ultimately have always been “for the people, by the people,” Denali said.

“I think after doing this in town for a decade, now, people will send me random facts out of the blue,” she said. “Sometimes people will see me at the grocery store and share a fun story about music.”

When that happens, Denali literally takes note.

“I’ve got my pad of paper in my back pocket,” she said with a laugh. “Sometimes I’ll write things down on cocktail napkins.”

The idea to host trivia sessions at The Cabin came from the venue’s manager, Junior Richard.

“Junior approached me about doing this, and I knew I wanted to do something different than what has been done with MegaMind,” Denali said. “So the idea was to cultivate something specific to the venue. And since we associate The Cabin with music, because of the awesome concert venue downstairs, and the fact that Junior has been a character in the music scene for God knows how long, it seemed like the right thing to do.”

In addition, Denali feels Richard has created a safe place at The Cabin where the community can come and unwind and have fun.

“We don’t draw lines, and there is a lot of joy here,” she said.

Denali also adjusted her idea of trivia sessions to adhere to that welcoming atmosphere.

Trivianista Malia Denali, right with the microphone, leads a session of Tune-In Trivia at The Cabin. Winners receive gift cards and other merchandise from The Cabin.

Courtesy of Malia Denali

“I set it up so people can join in and play at any time and leave at any time,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that everyone would feel like they could come in and not have to commit to a tournament.”

In the age of COVID-19, Tune-In Trivia has evolved as far as safety concerns go, Denali said.

“I did take it online during the pandemic, and it was nothing fancy,” she said. “I was just on Zoom with participants so people could play each other.”

When the Summit County Health Department gave the green light to start opening venues for small gatherings, Tune-In Trivia fit the safety parameters.

“It was incredible when we gingerly opened the door to The Cabin after the pandemic shutdown, and trivia proved to be a very safety-friendly event,” Denali said. “You have designated tables. There isn’t a lot of mingling, and everyone’s groups are in their own little space.”

Denali’s interest in trivia stems from her love of crossword puzzles.

“I’ve been crossword obsessed since I was 12, and I’m also a curious critter,” she said. “That curiosity has really come in handy.”