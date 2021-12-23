Tupelo maintains farm-to-table philosophy in new location

Tupelo owner and chef Matthew Harris has brought his global cuisine with a Southern twist back to Park City in a new location after closing his Main Street eatery in the spring of 2020.

David Jackson/Park Record

The future of Tupelo Park City is on Kearns Boulevard.

The award-winning eatery opened its new location on Saturday, at 1500 Kearns Blvd., formerly the home of longstanding restaurant Adolph’s, which closed last spring after 47 years.

Tupelo owner and chef Matthew Harris and his business partner Maggie Alvarez had been scouting locations since closing their Main Street location in May 2020 during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Jackson/Park Record

“We always had it in mind if the opportunity came about we would reopen,” Harris said. “Fortunately that opportunity came at 1500 Kearns Blvd.”

The location is the perfect place to resurrect Tupelo, according to Harris.

“It’s not on Main Street, but it’s still in Park City, and people are used to seeing a restaurant there,” he said. “The location kind of leans toward attracting local clientele, which is something we’re super stoked about. Tupelo has always been known for being a local’s spot, and we always want to contribute some back to the community and keep Park City going.”

Alvarez mirrored Harris’ sentiment.

“We’ve been waiting for the perfect time and opportunity to reestablish ourselves in Park City, and we are thrilled that time is now,” she said in a statement. “We are honored to once again be among Park City’s passionate local businesses, and we look forward to offering our renowned dining experience in our new, reimagined space.”

While the menu will include some new items, Harris knew he had to bring back the staples patrons had become accustomed to, including the smoked Utah elk loin, the steelhead Idaho trout and the buttermilk biscuits with honey butter.

Crews remodeled the former Adolph’s Restaurant space at 1500 Kearns Blvd. to accommodate Tupelo Park City, which opened at the location Saturday.

David Jackson/Park Record

“We have the same principles, and some of the things that we are known for will come back to the menu,” he said. “We’re looking forward to carrying on everything we’ve accomplished for the community and for ourselves.”

Harris plans to work with local producers and harvest seed-grown and pesticide-free produce from his own micro-farm located in Midway to maintain the restaurant’s farm-to-table philosophy.

“That keeps the whole brand and everything going,” he said.

For the past few months, while Harris has been revamping the menu, crews have been working on remodeling the space to give patrons the ambience Tupelo’s Main Street location was known for, according to Alvarez’s statement.

“From our fresh menus born from the region’s finest ingredients, stylish interiors and refreshing Southern hospitality, our team has been working hard to create a uniquely-tupelo experience for first-time patrons and loyal guests who have been patiently awaiting our return,” she said.

Although Tupelo Park City had been closed for a year and a half, Harris and Alvarez have been busy with their eatery in Heber called Afterword by Tupelo.

“During COVID we did find a little spot with outdoor seating in Heber Valley, so it’s almost like we didn’t stop for very long,” he said. “We’re going to keep that going as well.”

Courtesy of Graff P.R.

Harris, who moved to Park City from Georgia in 2008, started Tupelo to give patrons artisanally sourced, globally inspired fine dining that reflects his Southern roots, he said.

The restaurant is named after trees whose blossoms produce honey that is considered the gold standard in the business, according to Harris.

In addition to Tupelo, Harris and Alvarez oversee RIME at the St. Regis Deer Valley and RIME Raw Bar, located at the top of the Jordanelle Gondola at Deer Valley Resort during the winter season.