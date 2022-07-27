Twilight Drive-in films pull into Utah Olympic Park

For information and tickets for the Twilight Drive-in at the Utah Olympic Park screenings, visit parkcityfilm.org.

Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith’s “Encanto” is one of two films that Park City Film has programmed for the Twilight Drive-in Series to celebrate Latino culture.

Courtesy of Park City Film

The Twilight Drive-in series will return to the Utah Olympic Park.

After taking July off, Park City Film will once again partner with Dragonfli Media and the UOP to present three weekends of films that range from Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to Joel and Ethan Cohen’s “The Big Lebowski,” said Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director.

“This is our third summer of drive-ins at the UOP, and that’s hard to believe,” she said. “Dragonfli Media is once again providing all of the technology, and the LED screen will be set up at the base of the bobsled track.”

The series kicks off July 28 with “Spider-Man,” which Wang feels is one of the best Marvel movies to date.

“It’s inventive and entertaining and full of surprises,” she said. “Peter Parker must come to terms with the responsibility of being a superhero and create some better endings for some of his adversaries. It’s a different take on the relationships between heroes and villains.”

The Twilight series also includes James Bobin’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s “Wolfwalkers,” and Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith’s “Encanto,” which were programmed to appeal to film-lovers of all ages, according to Wang.

“It’s fun to be a little more playful in the summertime,” she said. “Certainly people are looking to be entertained in a different way, so we don’t do too many dark French films during the summer. Plus, we don’t get to show Marvel films the rest of the year that we do here.”

Park City Film curated the PG-rated “Dora” and “Encanto, which will screen at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, on Aug. 11, to celebrate Latino culture and the diversity of our Latinx community in Summit County,” Wang said.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” will be presented in English with Spanish subtitles, she said.

“It’s a live action film based on ‘Dora the Explorer,’ cartoon,” Wang said. “She’s a teen, now and is sent to live in the city. Her parents mysteriously disappear, and she and her friends have to go to the jungle to find them.”

“Encanto” will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles, according to Wang.

“This is a well-lotted animated film about a magical family who live in the mountains of Columbia,” she said. “It’s a story about family and discovering hidden talents, and features music by Lin-Manuel Mioranda. We did a screening at the Park City Library last week. So this is a chance for anyone who missed that screening to see it.”

Park City Film is also partnering with Summit Behavioral Health on these two screenings, Wang said.

“They are offering free boxed meals for all attendees,” she said. “There is an adult meal or children’s meal people can register for, along with free popcorn. And the idea is to encourage families to spend time together over dinner.”

Film-goers can register for the meals by visiting parkcityfilm.org.

In addition, Park City Film is collaborating with the Sundance Institute’s Local Lens program for free screenings of Ramin Bahrani’s “2nd Chance,” and John Patton Ford’s “Emily the Criminal” on Aug. 5.

MJ (Zendaya) and Spider-Man jump off the bridge iin Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that will open the Twilight Drive-in at the Utah Olympic Park series.

Courtesy of Park City Film

These two films, which are not rated, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Wang said.

“Registrations are not required, but strongly suggested, because Sundance films tend to fill up,” she said.

“2nd Chance,” which was co-produced by Jacob Grodnik, who graduated from Park City High School in 2009, starts at 7:45 p.m. and is a truth-is-stranger-than-fiction documentary, according to Wang.

“It’s about bankrupt pizzeria owner Richard Davis, the inventor of the bulletproof vest, who infamously shot himself 192 times in the stomach on air to prove it works,” she said. “While it’s about Richard Davis’ rise and fall, it’s also about the nature of power and impunity in America — capitalism at its best and worst.”

“Emily the Criminal,” slated to start at 9:30 p.m., is a drama starring Aubrey Plaza as a college student who gets saddled with debt, Wang said.

“She gets sucked into a black-market scheme and tries to take it to the next level with her charismatic mentor,” she said. “It’s a thriller, a darker drama that is about to be released in theaters. So this is a sneak preview.”

One of Wang’s favorite films is “Wolfwalkers,” rated PG, which will screen on Aug. 12.

“This was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and it has beautiful hand-drawn animation,” Wang said. “The story has that layer of complexity that children and adults can appreciate.”

“Wolfwalkers” is about a young hunter’s apprentice who travels to Ireland with her father to eliminate a wolf pack, Wang said.

“While she explores the forest, she befriends a girl who is part of a mysterious tribe who turn into wolves at night,” she said. “It’s a great story about discovery, and doing what you’re tasked to do with doing what you know is right.”

The last film scheduled so far in the Twilight Drive-in at UOP series is “The Big Lebowski,” rated R, which will screen on Aug. 13.

“Yes, we are returning with ‘The Dude,’” Wang said with a laugh. “This is classic Sundance that stars Jeff Bridges, and when he is mistaken for a millionaire, he is forced to take action against nihilists, ferrets and empire tycoons, while guzzling White Russians. It’s such a great film.”

Wang is happy to see the drive-in concept continue after three summers.

“I don’t think it’s just for nostalgia,” she said. “It’s just being able to see movies outside, while enjoying the beautiful weather with your friends. We’re hoping to add some more screenings at the end of August and into September.”

While registration is suggested, tickets for the screenings will be available at the gate, Wang said.

“The UOP has such a big lot, so there is almost always room,” she said.