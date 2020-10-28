Twilight Drive-in Series returns to celebrate Halloween and Day of the Dead

Disney/Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” will be one of the films screened during the Twilight Drive-In at the Utah Olympic Park on Halloween.

Courtresy of Disney/Pixar

What: Twilight Drive-In at the Utah Olympic Park When: Oct. 29-Nov. 1 Where: Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Parkway Tickets: Cost varies Web: Parkcityfilm.org Note: Thanks to funding Park City Film received from Shop in Utah, the first 10 tickets purchased to each film will receive a $20 gift card to a local restaurant or small business of their choice. Additionally, all ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to Ghidotti’s Italian Restaurant, courtesy of Twilight Drive-in sponsor Bill White Restaurant Group.

Just when Park City thought the Community Twilight Drive-In screenings at the Utah Olympic Park had wrapped for the season, they return with a literal Halloween chill.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Park City Film, Firefly Media Technologies and the Utah Olympic Park will celebrate Halloween with screenings of Pete Docter and David Silverman’s Disney/Pixar release, “Monsters, Inc.,” and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” rated R.

“Monsters, Inc,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, will start at 6:30 p.m., said Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang.

“It’s one of my favorite films, and it’s fun for everyone,” Wang said. “It’s one of Pixar’s great stories about childhood, adventure and monsters in the dark. It just turns out the monsters have names.”

Prior to the screening, Park City Film will host a socially distanced costume parade and contest, according to Wang.

“You will be able to see the ghosts and goblins on the big screen, and we’ll give out prizes for the cutest, scariest and most creative costumes that night,” she said. “We encourage everyone, adults and children, to wear their costumes that night. It will be a fun way to celebrate the evening. Because trick or treating will certainly not look like what it has in the past, we made sure we were going to do something fun for the kids.”

“Get Out,” a film directed by Jordan Peele that premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, will start at 8:30 p.m. later that night, Wang said.

It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Original Screenplay, she said

“It’s a horror movie, but unlike any horror movie you have seen,” Wang said. “It’s a film of our time. It’s socially conscious and aware in how race relations factor into things.”

The Halloween movies aren’t the only drive-in films at the UOP this weekend.

Screenings will actually start at 8 p.m. on Thursday night with The Blank Collectives’ winter adventure “Follow the Forecast,” not rated, and a short film, “The Chairlift,” by Mike Douglas.

A ticket price of $30 will include both films, and all ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to win a free pair of Salomon skis, lift tickets to local ski resorts and other Salomon swag, according to Wang. In addition, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Utah Avalanche Center.

Friday’s screening is Randal Kleiser’s musical “Grease,” rated PG, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Wang encourages filmgoers to arrive dressed up in poodle skirts and leather jackets to celebrate the film.

“‘Grease’ is one of the all-time classic drive-in movies, and one of the best-selling musicals of all time,” Wang said. “It’s a great story of high school love in the 1950s, and to show you how many times I saw it when I was child, I can still sing along to every song in that movie.”

Although Day of the Dead is Nov. 2, Park City Film will celebrate it on Nov. 1 with a free 4:30 p.m. screening of Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina’s Disney/Pixar movie, “Coco,” rated PG.

The film will be shown in Spanish, with English subtitles, Wang said.

“‘Coco’ needs no introduction,” she said. “It’s about family, finding yourself and a celebration of culture and community.”

The story is set during Day of the Dead, which is a Latin-community celebration of remembering ancestors. And the screening is made possible with grants from City Hall and the Park City Community Foundation through the social-equity initiative, Wang said.

“The film was well received by the Latino community when it was released, because it contains some nuances that were so culturally specific,” she said. “We felt it would be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our Latinx community here in Park City.”

Although the “Coco” screening is free, registration is required.

“Because of COVID, we want to make sure we don’t exceed the lot’s capacity,” Wang said.

In addition to maintaining social distancing during the screenings, filmgoers should dress for the colder temperatures, because idling is not allowed during the screenings, Wang said.

“We ask people to bring a couple of blankets, wear their puffy coats and cuddle up,” she said. “It is a drive-in after all.”

Masks are also required.

“(The) bonus about the mask ordinance is that the masks help to keep your face warm,” Wang said.