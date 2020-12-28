Uinta Brewing celebrates Deer Valley, other resorts with new 12-pack

Uinta Brewing's new POW Pack features new beers that represent Deer Valley, Brighton and Powder Mountain. The Deer Valley Black Bier has a subtle, dark-coffee, chocolate and wood smoke flavor.

Courtesy of Uinta Brewing

A new Deer Valley Black Bier is one of three flavors in the new Uinta Brewing 12-pack that will raise funds for the environmental nonprofit Protect Our Winters while paying tribute to three world-class Utah ski resorts.

The POW Pack, which will be available through February, not only features the Deer Valley brew, but also the Brighton IPA and Powder Mountain pilsner, said Jeremy Worrell, director of marketing at Uinta Brewing.

The idea started with Brighton, which Uinta Brewing has partnered with on the IPA for more than a decade, Worrell said.

“Since Brighton is in Big Cottonwood Canyon, we wanted to see how far we could spread the pack’s reach,” he said. “So we looked to do something up north with the Snowbasin and Power Mountain area, and then we thought it would be key to reach out to someone in Park City.”

These three destinations represent a big part of the Utah ski industry, and Uinta Brewing will give away lift tickets to each of the resorts throughout the season through its social media outlets, according to Worrell.

“I wish we could have reached out to places a little further south, but adding a fourth flavor would have been more complicated to an already-challenging project,” he said. “We would have loved to make this for all of them, but these are the three that were ready to go. I thought it would be a nice representation.”

The idea for the Deer Valley Black Bier bubbled to the surface because Uinta Brewing wanted to create three distinct beers for each resort in the variety pack, Worrell said.

The Deer Valley Black Bier is one of three flavors in Uinta Brewing's POW Pack. A portion of the sales will benefit the environmental nonprofit Protect Our Winters.

Courtesy of Uinta Brewing

“Winter is dark beer season, and people want to sit around the fire and relax with an apres drink that has a more warming characteristic to it,” Worrell said. “Black Bier, or black lager, which is known as schwarzbier in Germany, has a subtle, dark-coffee, chocolate and wood smoke flavor that reminds us of what it’s like to enjoy a beer after a day on the slopes.”

Uinta approached Deer Valley and proposed the black bier.

“We gave them an idea of what the beer would be, and they were 100% on board,” Worrell said.

In addition to honoring Deer Valley, the black bier also celebrates the resort’s 40th anniversary by including the 40th anniversary logo on the label, he said.

All the labels were created by Long Weekend Studios, which is located in Salt Lake City. Jake Hill, the company’s design director, is a former Uinta Brewery graphic designer, Worrell said.

“The labels were developed last fall and were started as a co-branded interior-sign project,” he said. “We would approach resorts and pitch an LED sign concept that could decorate their bars.”

A portion of the POW Pack sales will benefit Protect Our Winters (POW), a nonprofit founded by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007 that leads a community of winter sports athletes and others who press for solutions to climate change, Worrell said.

“We first partnered with POW last winter, because we were curious about working with them with our Yard Sale Winter Lager program,” he said. “We featured POW branding and kicked some proceeds back to them via the sales of the Yard Sale draft.”

Although the campaign was cut short when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Uinta Brewing was able to raise about $5,000 for POW at the end of the summer.

“We (thought) creating a POW Pack would be an opportunity to build on what we had done, and (give us a way to be able) to donate around the same amount to them as we did last year,” Worrell said.

Partnering with organizations such as Protect Our Winters is at the core of Uinta Brewing’s mission, according to Worrell.

“We have a long history of giving back to the community, and we’ve had a long history of putting the environment front and center for our brand,” he said.

Uinta Brewery, which was established in 1993, became Utah’s first company powered fully by wind and solar power by 2011, for instance.

“It’s always been a part of who we are,” Worrell said. “In a world and environment that includes 700 craft breweries, us old guys get kind of lost in the background, so it’s important that we get out there, refresh what we’ve been doing and work with groups that elevate these types of causes.”

Causes such as these also matter to Uinta Brewing employees, he said.

“Everyone at Uinta are outdoor enthusiasts through and through, and we all have our season passes,” Worrell said with a laugh. “These things are not only important to us now, they will still be important to us in the future.”