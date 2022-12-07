Used book sale back after a three-year hiatus￼

Stacks and shelves of used books in the Summit County Library Kimball Junction basement await the first used book sale in three years. The event will run from Dec. 8-10, and it will raise money that will supplement the library’s annual budget.

Courtesy of the Friends of the Summit County Library

The Friends of the Summit County Library is reviving its first used book sale since 2019.

The event runs from Dec. 8-10 at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., said Insa Riepen, Friends of the Summit County Library board member.

“This is the first one after three years, and that means, hopefully, a clean basement at the Summit County Library,” she said with a laugh. “The basement is so full, but all the books are organized and ready to roll. And the sale will fill up the auditorium and the room above the auditorium. Hardcover books will go for one dollar and paperbacks are 50 cents.”

Thursday’s sale, which runs from 5-8 p.m., is a sneak preview sale for Friends of the Summit County Library members, according to Riepen.

we are inviting past members to renew memberships and people in the community to join..” Insa Riepen, Friends of the Summit County Library board member

“Most of the memberships have lapsed because there hasn’t been anything planned since the pandemic,” she said. “So we are inviting past members to renew memberships and people in the community to join, so they can get first dibs on the books.”

Memberships are $10 a year, and people can join at the door of the sale, or visit any of the Summit County Library branches — Kimball Junction, Kamas Valley or Coalville, Riepen said.

“You will not only get a sneak preview of the books in the book sale, but also news of upcoming events and other activities at the library,” she said.

Friday and Saturday used book sale hours run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday’s sale will feature bargain-bag deals, Riepen said.

“We have a Friends of the Summit County Library bag that you can buy for three dollars and fill it for $15,” she said. “Then from 2 p.m., you can fill the bag up for $5 or fill any bag up for $10.”

All the books in the sale come from the three library branches, according to Ripen.

“We get donations, and we also go through our bookshelves that are overflowing,” she said. “We find the ones that are in good shape and set them aside for the sale.”

Diane MacPhail, a Friends of the Summit County Library member for the past 20 years, said the book sale includes books for kids, young adults and adults, and DVDs, some of which have never been opened.

“We have a huge variety of nonfiction and fiction books and DVDs,” MacPhail said. “Many of the books are in good condition and can be given as gifts.”

Not only is the book sale a good way to clean up the library, it also raises funds for various library needs that include programming, items and upkeep.

“The library has an annual budget, but sometimes its needs, which include programming for kids and adults, display structures, and other equipment, are greater than the budget,” Riepen said. “So it submits a request to the Friends, and we give them the money for these programs and items.”

One of the more popular programs is the Great Decisions Discussion course, an adult class that launched in 1954 by the Foreign Policy Association, and has become one of the largest discussion programs on world affairs, according to Riepen.

“That’s how I got involved with the library,” she said. “I took those classes, and they were excellent.”

Other programs the funds from the sale may subsidize is the One Book, One Community program, a collaboration with Park City Library that includes a county-wide book reading and author presentation, the Bookmobile and the book locker in Henefer, Riepen said.

“The Bookmobile serves people who may not otherwise have access to the library branches,” she said. “It visits senior centers, two schools and other places in the community.”

Riepen said the Friends of the Summit County Library’s used book sale is just one of the many offerings the revived nonprofit will offer in the weeks to come.

“We are going to be rocking,” she said. “Just stay tuned.”