Used book sale benefits Summit County Library branches

When: 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9

Hundreds of books for children and adults will go up for sale during the Friends of the Summit County Library used book sale this week.

The sale, which will start with a Friends of the Library sneak preview at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and open to the public on Friday and Saturday at the Kimball Junction Branch auditorium, will feature an array of soft and hardcover books that will sell from 25 cents to $2, said Molly Dillon, the sale’s co-chair.

The public can gain access to Thursday’s sneak preview sale by purchasing or renewing a Friends of the Summit County Library membership for $10 at the door, she said.

The one-year membership benefits not only include early access to the sale, but also gives people a chance to get involved with the group that supports the Summit County Libraries that are located at Kimball Junction, Coalville and Kamas, Dillon said.

We help provide the library with cultural, educational and recreational events in addition to the financial assistance…” Molly Dillon, Friends of the Summit County Library used book sale co-chair

“We help provide the library with cultural, educational and recreational events in addition to the financial assistance,” she said. “In addition to volunteering at these events, there is a wide range of ways Friends of the Summit County Library provides support.”

Friends of the Summit County Library helped bring best-selling authors C.J. Boxx, who writes the Joe Pickett and Cassie Dewell suspense series, and Tyler Whitesides, known for his children’s fantasy “Janitor” series to town, and it also helped the Kimball Junction Branch purchase new furniture, according to Dillon.

“All the new technological lab equipment found at the Kamas Valley Branch were provided by the Friends of the Summit County Library, and we helped pay for the book return drop at Kimball Junction Branch parking lot,” she said.

This fall’s used book sale will be held during the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC fundraiser on Friday.

The library is partnering with PC Reads, a local student advocacy nonprofit, and will have a table set up outside the auditorium that will have information about the services PC Reads provides to students with learning disabilities.

Partnering with other nonprofits is just part of the book sale’s fun, Dillon said.

“I am a huge lover of reading and books, and I enjoy having a house full of books,” she said. “The sale is an opportunity to allow community members to do the same. So providing books at an affordable price to the community is fantastic.”