Used book sale will pop up at the Park City Library on July 3 and 4

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4

The Friends of the Park City Library have something special planned for July 3 and 4.

The nonprofit volunteer group dedicated to supporting the library will host a pop-up used book sale, said co-president Jean Daly.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, and will serve as a prelude to the annual Labor Day weekend book sale, she said.

“The reason we’re doing this is because we have an overwhelming amount of books this year,” Daly said. “People have done their spring and early summer cleaning and have donated a bunch of books.”

In addition, the library has cleared out some excess inventory and storage space is limited.

“They give the books to us, and we determine what to do with them,” Daly said. “We’ve received some fabulous books.”

Hardcovers will sell for $2 and paperbacks will be priced at $1, and the books will be laid out on 18 tables that will be lined up in the library’s entry hall and room 101, according to Daly.

“It’s not going to be elaborate like the annual Labor Day weekend book sale, but we have a large collection of fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s books,” she said. “The pop-up sale will also help us weed out some of the books so we can get organized for Labor Day sale.”

Book buyers can also opt to pay $10 for a Friends of Park City Library bag they can fill up and take home or $2 by itself, Daly said.

The sale coincides with a Lucky Ones Coffee pop-up kiosk that will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4, said Lucky Ones owner Kate Holyfield.

“We will sell some iced drinks — coffee and tea — for anyone heading up to the Fourth of July events on Main Street and City Park,” Holyfield said.

Lucky Ones will also host free yoga sessions with Park City Spa Yoga that day at 9:30 a.m. on the library’s field.

“When we heard Lucky Ones was doing their event, we thought we could hook a book sale onto it,” Daly said.

Daly hopes the sale is successful.

“We’re would like to make a good sum of money, because we have already allocated $28,000 in our mission to help the library during the next year,” she said.

The money raised by Friends of the Park City Library helps purchase new equipment, landscaping items and pet toys dog owners can check out when using the library field, Daly said.

“There are also five Little Free Libraries that are set up around the city in public places like the Senior Center and the Marsac Building, and we use the money to provide the books,” she said.

Additional proceeds pay to send librarians to training clinics and conferences, author presentations and the Wednesday Voices in the Hills live music performances on the patio, Daly said.