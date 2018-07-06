Utah 1033 Foundation motorcycle ride to benefit families of fallen officers

The 2018 Utah 1033 Ride, a benefit for families of fallen law enforcement officers, will be held Sunday, July 8. For information, visit utah1033.org/category/news-and-events.

Since 2011, seven Utah law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty, and that spurred the creation of the Utah 1033 Foundation, said the nonprofit's president, Dave Kaufman. "1033" is a reference to law enforcement's code for "officer down."

The foundation's mission is to provide immediate financial support to these officers' surviving families, he said.

"When tragedy strikes, these families are insured, but it can take time for their claims to be processed," Kaufman said. "There are ongoing expenses because of mortgages, groceries and child-raising. So while we can't take away a family's grief, we can help them make ends meet until the benefits kicks in."

To raise funds for their programs, the foundation will host its second annual Utah 1033 Ride on Sunday, July 8.

The ride will begin at Harley-Davidson of Salt Lake, 2928 S. State St., and end at the DeJoria Center in Kamas, Kaufman said.

Registration starts Thursday, July 5, at the motorcycle shop, and will run through 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

"We require in-person registration because everyone has to sign a waiver," Kaufman said.

The registration fee is $25, which will include lunch provided by Wasatch Bagel and Grill, a commemorative pin, a Harley-Davidson do-rag, entrance to the DeJoria Center for a concert by the Metal Dogs that afternoon and an opportunity-drawing ticket for a 2018 Street 750 motorcycle donated by Harley-Davidson, according to Kaufman.

The ride will start at 1 p.m. and will be escorted by the Utah Highway Patrol and other agencies.

"Just before we take off, we will have a short honor guard ceremony that will include a 21-gun salute and dove release," Kaufman said. "And the ride isn't just for Harley-Davidson riders."

The ride will head east on I-80 to exit 155. From there the group will travel past Rockport Reservoir through Peoa and Oakley before stopping at the DeJoria Center.

"After we arrive at the DeJoria Center, the group will enjoy the opportunity drawing, a live auction and short presentations by Utah Attorney General Chief of Law Enforcement Leo Lucey and families of fallen officers," Kaufman said.

The auction items will include a Traeger Pro 22 barbecue grill and a guitar signed by Bret Michaels of Poison.

In keeping with the '80s hair metal theme, The Metal Dogs, an '80s cover band, will perform right after the auction.

"If people just want to come to the concert, they can show up at 2 p.m. and pay a $20 entrance fee," Kaufman said.

The concert-goers can also participate in the auction and purchase additional opportunity drawing tickets for $15 each, or $50 for five.

The Utah 1033 Ride will raise money for the foundation's three signature programs that are designed to help families of fallen officers, Kaufman said.

The very first program the foundation started was the Fallen Officers' Fund.

"When we hear of a confirmed line-of-duty death, in any law-enforcement agency in the state, we will send a representative to the family's home within a day to give them a $25,000 check," Kaufman said. "That will help them with their expenses before they get insurance benefits."

The second program is the Family Education Trust Fund.

"The idea is to provide another $25,000 to these families to defray education costs," Kaufman said. "That can mean college costs or other school costs for surviving children or spouses on a reimbursement basis."

Utah 1033 Foundation is currently raising money for the fund, and has raised $100,000 of its $150,000 goal, according to Kaufman.

The third program is the annual Leadership Award.

"While our board members, which include current or former law enforcement officers, keep us tied in on confirmed tragedies and surviving family needs, we require people to apply for the Leadership Award," Kaufman said. "This award is not just for family members of fallen law enforcement officers. It's also for any dependent of any active law enforcement officer."

The dependents — high school seniors or anyone currently enrolled in an accredited higher education program — can apply to receive a $2,500 stipend that will help pay the cost of higher education, he said.

An independent review committee looks over the applications and give each a score.

"Once the scores are tabulated, the ones with the highest scores win," Kaufman said. "We give the awards during a ceremony in May."

There are seven awards given out yearly, because they are given out in the names of the seven officers who have lost their lives on duty since 2011, Kaufman said.

"The Utah 1033 Ride is a way for law enforcement supporters to pay tribute to the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect others," he said.