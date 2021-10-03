Utah-based filmmaker highlights plight of female firefighters in ‘Anchor Point’

Holly Tuckett's new documentary "Anchor Point" reveals how female firefighters not only battle wildfires, but harassment and abuse by their male counterparts on the fireline.

Courtesy of Smokejumper Films

An anchor point is a firefighting term that describes an advantageous location used to reduce the chance of firefighters being flanked by a blaze, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

In producer and director Holly Tuckett’s hands, “Anchor Point” is the title of her newest documentary that zeroes in on fearless, skilled and determined female firefighters who are battling more than burning forests.

“These are people who are doing the hard work, but also facing harassment and abuse on top of that difficult job,” Tuckett said.

After making the rounds on the film-festival circuit, “Anchor Point” will come to Park City on Thursday at the Jim Santy Auditorium. The screening, which is part of Park City Film’s Made in Utah series, will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting parkcityfilm.org.

A portion of the proceeds and an on-site auction will benefit the Women-in-Prescribed Fire Training Exchange (WTREX) scholarship fund to support skills development for female firefighters, said Tuckett, who will be part of a panel discussion following the screening.

“We hope to make a sizable donation to send a number of firefighters to WTREX,” she said.

The origin of “Anchor Point” started in the fall of 2018, a few months after Tuckett premiered her award-winning documentary, “Church and State,” which is about how a gay activist and his law firm brought down Utah’s same-sex marriage ban.

“We were introduced to a firefighter who was working for the Bureau of Land Management, and she wanted to blow the whistle about some of the egregious things that were happening to herself and other women while they worked the fireline,” Tuckett said. “She outed herself as a whistleblower to her superiors before we were able to gain the trust of the BLM, which made it very difficult for us to do anything with her.”

Luckily, the woman connected Tuckett and her crew with someone who would introduce them to WTREX.

“TREX programs help firefighters level up and get their task books signed off for leadership roles during the off season,” Tuckett said. “In the past, the few women who participated competed directly with the men, and though many of the women are qualified for leadership roles, the jobs would usually go to the men.”

One year, a group of women attending a TREX event decided that there should be a TREX camp that focused on women, according to Tuckett.

The first WTREX camp was held in Yosemite National Park in 2016, which happened to be the same year Kelly Martin, then chief of fire and aviation for Yosemite, testified to Congress about the abuse and harassment she experienced by a sexual predator early in her career.

Tuckett wanted to get in touch with Martin to see if she would be willing to tell her story in the film.

“We reached out to Lenya Quinn-Davidson, the WTREX director, to see if we could get access to one of the camps,” Tuckett said.

After a few weeks, Quinn-Davidson put Tuckett and her crew in touch with WTREX’s public information officer, who interviewed them about the film’s goals.

The public information officer was Lacey England, who appeared in an REI-produced video, “Women in Fire,” which spotlights women who are fighting forest fires around the country.

“Lacey told us that Kelley would be in attendance, but told us to not plan on Kelly wanting to be interviewed,” Tuckett said.

In addition, England informed Tuckett that she was thinking of leaving her career. “While she wasn’t forthcoming, she said she was beat down from the culture of fire,” Tuckett said.

The film crew was granted access to the WTREX camp at the Tall Timbers Research Center near Tallahassee, Florida, in March 2019.

“The center is where they study fire behavior and do prescribed burns,” Tuckett said. “They have all of the resources and facilities to practice firefighting, and help local farmers and landowners who need to treat their lands with fire from prescribed burns.”

Tuckett knew she had her work cut out for her in gaining the firefighters’ trust.

“They didn’t want to be pegged as victims, and they didn’t want their stories to just focus on the abuse and harassment on the fireline that make it hard for them to want to stay in the field,” she said. “They wanted people to understand why they love what they do, and that they are capable.”

The first day of the camp, Tuckett addressed the women and told them what she wanted to do.

“I asked if anyone had any questions, and somebody yelled, ‘Did you bring your cotton panties?’ because being fire-fight ready requires the wearing of natural fiber undergarments,” she said.

Without pause, Tuckett dropped her trousers, and said she was wearing cotton panties.

“The whole room erupted into laughter,” she said. “I think that showed them that I could be vulnerable, which was important, because I was going to ask them to be vulnerable with me.”

Throughout the camp and the following months, Tuckett formed a bond between herself, Martin and England.

With Martin, Tuckett never pushed to have an interview, and she only pointed a camera at her while she was working with fire, until the trust was established.

“They reminded me of one another,” Tuckett said. “I felt like their stories would endear them two to (viewers), create drama and a melancholy look at how the issues they went through were dealt with.”

After a while, both firefighters began to open up about their experiences, and England even shot her own footage of herself working with fire, according to Tuckett.

“We tried to get on with her crew, but it would have taken two years to get the right permissions,” she said. “So, Lacey told us to give her some Go Pros.”

COVID-19 proved to be another challenge for Tuckett and her crew.

“We made plans to continue filming in 2020, but all WTREX in-person events had been canceled,” she said. “Luckily, we did film most of the production in 2019, so we had a good amount of our story already filmed. We just needed to contend with COVID for the ending.”

After waiting for pandemic case numbers to drop, Tuckett arranged to meet with Martin and England at Martin’s home in rural Idaho.

“Kelly had been retired for almost a year, and Lacey was getting ready to travel back to Montana after spending time with her mother in Washington state,” Tuckett said. “So I told them if they were comfortable we can meet at Kelly’s, and find a way to round out the film and have it come to a conclusion.”

Tuckett learned a lot about the benefits prescribed burns bring to the land while making the film.

“When we first started, I, like most people, knew nothing of fire, fire behavior and how fire is utilized to manage land,” she said. “As we spent time with Kelly and Lacey, we started to understand the benefits of fire, and how the colonists suppressed fire, rather than used it. And it was then I realized that the film I was making was about the suppression of fire and the suppression of women as well.”

Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang is looking forward to screening “Anchor Point” next week.

“We had the pleasure of screening a number of films that Holly has worked on at Park City Film and it’s always a pleasure to not only support the important stories that she brings to the big screen, but also help to foster and support our local filmmaking community here in Utah,” she said.

Tuckett, in turn, is grateful for Park City Film’s support.

“Graciously giving us that air time is invaluable to me as a filmmaker, and they show how much they care about what we make and want to support it,” she said.