Utah Film Studios seeing benefits of state monies

Utah Film Studios is among the rural film locations in Utah that is benefiting from the improved film incentive bill, which was passed by the state legislature. The bill increased the Utah film incentive program from $8.3 million to $12 million in tax rebates for productions filmed in the state and exempts rural areas of the state from that cap.

David Jackson/Park Record

The holidays came early to the Utah Film Studios this year.

During its 2022 session, the state Legislature passed the Sen. Ron Winterton-sponsored Senate Bill 49, which increased the Utah film incentive program from $8.3 million to $12 million in tax rebates for productions that film the state. And it added another perk, which exempts rural areas of the state from that cap.

Utah Film Studios became ground zero for the state to reap the benefit of the rural incentive reward when Netflix decided to utilize its expansive space, which includes three 15,000-square-foot stages, for a new film, “Best. Christmas. Ever.,” said Marshall Moore, the studio’s vice president of operations.

“Crews were here two months from start to finish, and they built multiple sets here at the studio, and occupied our mill and shop space and one of our office suites,” he said. “While their primary production offices were in Salt Lake City, we were their stage and their secondary offices.”

The film, directed by Mary Lambert, stars Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood, and is about the stress a boastful holiday letter puts on a friendship.

David M. Wulf is one of the executive producers of “Best. Christmas. Ever.,” according to Moore.

“If you follow Utah film at all, David is the most prolific Utah producer in the last couple of years,” he said. “He does many Hallmark Christmas movies that seem to find their way to Utah multiple times a year.”

Some productions include “The Christmas Bow,” “Wife Swap: a Hometown Holiday” and “The Housewives of the North Pole.”

Wulf emerged from Utah’s legal community and helped raise money for a film more than a decade ago, Moore said.

“He found he had a knack for raising money and became a film producer and found a niche in Hallmark and Lifetime movies,” he said. “He does four to six movies here every year.”

Wulf got involved with “Best. Christmas. Ever.” because of his respect for Lambert and the others involved in the project, as well as his love for Utah.

“I live here and I love it here,” he said. “It’s my home. And my goal is to bring as many movies to Utah as I can, and do them at as high of a level as possible. I think the quality of people and different places in Utah that are available for films are spectacular. The elevation and snow in the Wasatch Back is absolutely breathtaking in winter. And it’s still fairly convenient to Salt Lake City and the airport and everything else.”

While some of the film locations included a house in Heber City, and other businesses and apartments in the Wasatch Back, most of the work was shot at Utah Film Studios, Wulf said.

“It is really important to have a studio in the state that can handle the capacity that it can,” he said. “Not only is it a great addition to the film community here. It’s important, because it was the only place that could accommodate what we needed to do. Without it, we may not have been able to accomplish the same movie.”

The project employed 250 full-time workers from Utah, and included another 500 people as extras, according to Wulf.

“We started principal photography in March, and shot for five weeks,” he said. “Before that, we prepped the movie. So I began working on the movie six months before that, and there were others who started working on it several weeks before me.”

“Best. Christmas. Ever.” is the first Netflix production to shoot at the Utah Film Studios, Moore said.

“It’s always good to be affiliated with a network and streaming service, and when someone like Netflix comes in, it opens up more possibilities,” he said. “Executives come to the studio and see what we’re all about, and when they get here, they realize that Utah has a studio that was built for just making motion pictures.”

Moore also gives kudos to Lambert, who has been a Utah Film Studios supporter and ally for years.

“She convinced her production team that this was the only place she could do what she wanted to do,” he said.

Both Moore and Wulf are happy with the new film incentives law.

“It has improved the rural component, which will drive more work to the studios and 25 other rural counties in the state,” Moore said. “And that has resulted in an almost record number of applications.”

Wulf predicts the Legislature will find the improved incentives will increase significant investment to rural areas.

“The administration and Legislature has done an excellent job in taking on the issue and giving the film community a chance to show how this will benefit other communities that maybe don’t have as many opportunities to have income injected in their economies,” he said. “There’s a thriving film community here, and I’m grateful to be a part of it. Hopefully we can continue to bring more business to Utah.”

“Best. Christmas. Ever.” is scheduled to be released in the winter of 2022, if post-production runs smoothly, Wulf said.

“It’s possible that it will be released this November or December, but if not, then it may not be released until 2023,” he said.