Utah Symphony | Utah Opera says ‘Thank you’ to local residents

Since 2003, the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has called Park City and Summit County its summer home with the Deer Valley Music Festival.

Because of that long history, the musicians and staff decided to focus on the local community and show their appreciation, said Renee Huang, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera director of communications.

"We wanted to offer some events, most of which are free, that are pop-up concerts that feature Utah Symphony | Utah Opera ensembles and musicians," Huang said. "The musicians will just pop into events and other activities that take place in the community during the summer."

These musical happenings will kick off with three mini concerts in collaboration with Arts Pianos for All and the Park City Summit County Arts Council (See accompanying story), and continue with other offerings, according to Huang.

Two of the events will be held from 2-3 p.m. on June 28 and Aug. 2 at the Park City Library.

The Utah Symphony | Utah Opera education staff will provide a variety of music games for children, in support of the library's summer reading theme 'Libraries Rock!' she said.

"We have also scheduled performances in partnership with the Utah Conservatory with its Patriotic Summer Camp," she said.

The Patriotic Summer Camp is scheduled to sing patriotic songs on June 30 at the Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater plaza before the Utah Symphony performs the Patriotic Celebration concert, Huang said.

In addition, Utah Conservatory musicians will offer pre-performance music at select St. Mary's Church chamber concerts, and the Tte Park City Rockers will perform on the plaza preceding the symphony's "The 70s vs The 80s" concert on Aug. 3, she said.

The symphony and opera is also working with Brian Richards, conductor of community musical affairs, and his nonprofit, Mountain Town Music.

"Brian has opened up a couple of stages to us," Huang said.

The first Mountain Town Music performance will be at 5:15 p.m. on June 30, at Miners Park. The musicians will be Utah Symphony violinist Lynn Rosen and pianist Jed Moss, formerly of Air Supply. The duo will also perform one of the Art Pianos for All concerts. (See accompanying story)

"Then the Utah Symphony Youth Guild will perform one of the free Grand Valley Bank Community Concerts at Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheatre on July 11," Huang said.

Richards has scheduled two dates for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera musicians at the Park Silly Sunday Market as well.

One performance is with Utah Symphony's principal clarinetist Tad Calcara, who fronts a swing band, Huang said.

"He and his group will play 1920's-style swing on July 8, and entertain the crowd with some new jazz," she said.

The second Park Silly performance will be on July 22, and the artist will be announced later.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has also partnered with Susan Swartz Studios and Gallery MAR for a couple of intimate performances, Huang said.

Rosen and Moss will return to perform at Susan Swartz Studios for a free, sit-down concert during the Park City Gallery Association's monthly gallery stroll at 6 p.m. on July 27.

"We will offer some light appetizers at that concert," Huang said.

The Gallery MAR event will feature a woodwind trio at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 30.

The event, which requires a $20 admission fee, will feature light appetizers as well as wine.

Other upcoming events that will coincide with the Deer Valley Music Festival's 15th anniversary include a musical theatre audition masterclass led by guest conductor Jerry Steichen for Utah Conservatory students and Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre students on July 5 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and an instrument petting zoo that will introduce children to an array of orchetra instruments on July 6 at the Snow Park Amphitheater.

"These events are short and fun and designed to show how grateful our musicians are to be able to have a residency up in Park City," Huang said. "We hope people will come out and enjoy the music we will provide."