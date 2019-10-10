Utahns get first dibs on 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Oct. 15

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to run from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.

Before filmmakers and industry insiders, “people in black” and celebrities converge on Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Resort, Utah residents get the opportunity to buy their film festival ticket package and passes on Tuesday, Oct. 15, two days before the general public.

Utah residents will have three options:

• The $500 Locals SLC Pass. Passholders will have access to all Sundance screenings in Salt Lake City, with priority entrance, and an official festival credential.

• The $300 Locals 10 Ticket Package. Those who purchase this package will get 10 tickets to the films and venues of their choice, along with two official festival credentials.

• The $150 Utah Student 10 Ticket Package. This package, open to full-time undergraduate and graduate students with valid Utah college or university IDs. The student will receive 10 tickets to screenings in Salt Lake City, and an official festival credential.

Utah residents who buy the ticket packages will be able to select their films from Jan. 7-10.

In addition, individual $25 tickets for Utah residents will go on sale online only on Jan. 16. Ticket-buys can purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of four per screening.

Residents must present a valid Utah drivers license or ID when they pick up the tickets. No refunds will be issued is ticket-buyers cannot provide proof of residency.

For information, visit sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/get-tickets.