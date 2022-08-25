Vessel Kitchen celebrates six years by announcing sixth location

Vessel Kitchen owners, from left, Brian Reeder, Nick Gradinger and Roe’e Levy celebrate their fast-casual eatery’s sixth anniversary this year. The three also announced the construction of Vessel Kitchen’s sixth location in Farmington. | David Jackson/Park Record

The number six is a magic digit for Vessel Kitchen.

In addition to celebrating its sixth anniversary this year, the Park City-based, fast-casual restaurant that serves up farm-to-table cuisine at an affordable price, has announced its sixth location — Farmington.

Nicholas Gradinger, who co-founded the Vessel Kitchen concept with Brian Reeder and Executive Chef Roe’e Levy, wants to convey his gratitude for the long-running support.

“To be in this store today is special because every restaurant venture is a scary one, and we took a big leap that was a big departure service-stylewise and methodology wise in the Utah area,” he said. “We didn’t know how the community would respond, but this community, Park City, rallied to support us from the get-go. They let us know they’ve had a vested interest, and have felt like part of the restaurant.”

Vessel Kitchen, which opened its doors at 1784 Uinta Way at Kimball Junction in 2016, is the result of one of Gradinger’s epiphanies.

“I just moved to Utah and had an office in the back at Kimball Junction,” he said. “Every day I had the opportunity to spend $40 at the old Whole Foods, or go to Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Five Guys. And my thought was we can do better than this by doing quality food at affordable prices in a beautiful environment.”

Gradinger, Reeder and Levy, who became business partners in 2016, put their heads together and cooked up a new type of restaurant model.

“We didn’t want to put governors on what we do, and the internal phrase we came up with is ‘cuisine agnostic,’ because we’re not going to pigeonhole or put restrictions on some creative things that will go on,” Gradinger said.

That creativity added a fresh take on how they would build Vessel Kitchen’s menu.

“We decided that we would, on a seasonal basis, going to try to get our hands on the best ingredients we could,” he said. “We wanted to try to be mad scientists throughout the year, where the best idea would win. That’s why we have Asian flavors, Mediterranean flavors, comfort food and traditional American flavors, because at the end of the day the big boxes we want to check off are making and serving the food we want to eat.”

That concept proved successful, backed by patrons’ feedback.

“The message we heard from people is that they felt comfortable eating here multiple times a week,” Gradinger said. “That’s not only because of the seasonal changes, but the amount of variety that we have.”

One of the ways Vessel Kitchen has increased variety is through seasonal menus, according to Gradinger.

“We’re in the midst of creating a fall menu that we’ll start in September,” he said.

Gradinger, Reeder, Levy and their staff have worked hard throughout the years to focus on the model and maintain the quality of the menu. And that got kind of tricky after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. By then Vessel Kitchen had locations in Park City, Midvale and Sandy.

“That was terrifying,” he said. “We had just opened up our third location in Sandy six weeks before COVID hit, and we were under construction of the (900 East and 900 South) location in Salt Lake City. I’ll never forget our meeting where we basically decided that we were going to stop construction without really knowing what was going on.”

The solution was to pivot to curbside pickup while making sure no one was laid off or furloughed, according to Gradinger.

“We met early on, established a foundation and made a promise to do everything we could to not lay off any single person,” he said. “We also decided we needed to be super fluid and forward thinking with our COVID protocols.”

Gradinger, his partners and their staff weathered the pandemic with the support of the community, who stepped up and increased take-out orders.

“Watching our restaurant brethren close their doors locally and around the country was an eye-opening experience and a reminder of how precious this whole thing is,” he said. “It also reminded us how grateful we need to be. And I think our teams work harder now.”

Another reason why Vessel Kitchen teams work harder is because of the restaurant’s philosophical foundation, Gradinger said.

“The goal was to create an infrastructure where we could standardize our recipes and add more consistency as we scale up,” he said. “Some restaurants lose who they are culturally and the product becomes inconsistent as they grow. So we wanted to get ahead of that.”

A big piece of that concept is fair wages, Gradinger said.

“In the quick-service realm, it’s tough to have people feel like they can make a living and have a home here, and we’ve always aspired to provide that,” he said. “A lot of us came from fine dining, where servers can make a living. So we are inching towards that.”

In the past two weeks, Vessel Kitchen wages have increased significantly, Gradinger said.

“Up until now, we’ve had a minimum guaranteed wage of $17 up here in Park City, and $15 down in the Salt Lake Valley,” he said. “In the last month, those have gone up $2.”

Vessel Kitchen owners, from left, Roe’e Levy, Nick Gradinger and Brian Reeder, shown here in 2017, a few months after opening their restaurant in 2016.

More so, the executive team is composed of employees who have risen through the restaurant’s ranks.

“They have all grown up within us,” Gradinger said. “Having people come up through our system and promote them to management and executive levels is everything we want to be about. Our goal is to not have outside hires on the team if we can avoid it.”

Today, Vessel Kitchen’s branches have expanded to include an innovative central kitchen in Alta Vista, which doubles as a culinary lab and counter-style storefront that offers take-out and delivery.

“We took a big leap by opening up a production test kitchen where we now have a home base to test recipes,” Gradinger said. “We have a farming partnership with New Roots in the valley, and one of their head people brought over beautiful eggplants, potatoes and serrano peppers. So Roe’e is creating an eggplant dish that we’re entertaining for the fall. We will put it out on the line in our take-out location and see how people respond to it.”

The ability to test new menu items in real time is a gift, Gradinger said.

“We now have an executive kitchen where our entire executive team can collaborate on dishes,” he said. “It’s cool to have a facility where we can take things to a higher level.”

There are some other locations Gradinger has been scoping out for the future. Those locations include Heber, Riverton and somewhere in Utah County.

“We’d love to expand our footprint, because we believe we can add value to communities all over the state,” he said.

Still, one of the most humbling things to happen with Vessel Kitchen in the last three years is that it has been selected to start building on a location at the Salt Lake City International Airport in November, Gradinger said.

“The ability to give people on the go an option of healthy food at the airport is one of the coolest things,” he said. “While we don’t pat ourselves on the back, I’m really proud of our collective team for what we were able to accomplish while maintaining our core ethos of being as creative as possible.

“We are cognizant of the age-old story of brands that grow too quickly or lose themselves in growth from the jump, so our main goal is to stay true to ourselves and explore the funky side of what got us here. We’re mad scientists. We look to make affordable and healthy food that is tasty and made from the best ingredients that we can put our hands on.”