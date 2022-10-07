Vin 7000 now offers wine club memberships

Vin 7000, a Park City-based boutique wine brokerage, now offers wine club memberships.

Courtesy of Vin 7000

Vin 7000 has taken wine club memberships in Utah to a higher elevation.

The Park City-based boutique wine brokerage that partners with small, family-owned boutique wineries can now offer memberships to six different curated wine clubs that offer quarterly or bi-annual wine shipments, exclusive access to premium and limited wines and the opportunity to purchase wines not usually available in Utah, said Maggie Heile, founder and general manager of Vin 7000.

“We have six wine clubs, right now, each with a specific winery and import partner,” she said. “They represent a range of different regions, styles of wine making, and grape varieties. So it feels like a good reflection in our portfolio.”

The clubs are:

, Napa Valley, California, ideal for Napa Valley wine enthusiasts French Wine Club, Champagne and Bordeaux, for French wine enthusiasts

, Sonoma County, California, for those who love California Pinot Noir Leo Steen Wines , Sonoma County, California, for lovers of food-friendly wines and unique varietals

, Santa Barbara County, California, for Rhone varietals lovers Natalie’s Estate Winery , Oregon and Washington, for those who love Oregon Pinot Noir and big Washington reds

Memberships are available through Vin 7000’s website, vin7000.com .

“That’s the easiest way to join, and we also bring sign-up forms to events that we are invited to participate in as well,” Heile said. “Registration gets people into our system, and we send everyone a welcome letter to give them an idea of how this all works.”

Vin 7000’s team is, l-r, Christi Dowd, Maggie Heile and Lisa Khajavi.

Courtesy of Vin 7000

Members can look at the different wines the clubs offer and place their orders.

“Before each shipment, we email the members to notify them that their shipments are being prepared and to confirm their orders,” Heile said. “Then we place and process them, and confirm the liquor stores they want their wines delivered to.”

Once the liquor store receives the order, it will send an email notifying members that their orders are ready for pick up, she said.

“The one thing I find people still don’t love is that the wine is going to the liquor store and not directly to their homes, which is how most wine clubs outside of Utah work,” Heile said. “But interestingly, from a winery’s perspective, this system is better. Wineries have reported a lot of returned orders, because people who order wines have to be home to sign for their shipments. So a lot of wineries, at least ours, are starting to make changes to their non-Utah wine clubs to ship to a business address. That way the shipments will always be received. So, we’re almost ahead of the curve.”

Offering wine club memberships through Vin 7000 is a culmination of what Heile saw as a need to fill in the market by bringing small, unique, artisanal wineries to Utah.

“There are so many people in Utah, and many more people who are moving here, who are wine drinkers and aficionados,” she said. “But when they go to the liquor stores, they don’t see a lot of boutique wines. Instead they see more of the mainstream, expected labels, and they have a perception and belief that they can’t find a lot of the wines they enjoy in other states here in Utah. So, we thought there has to be a legal way to get those types of wines into Utah.”

Vin 7000 wine clubs include French Wine Club, which showcases champagne and bordeaux, for French wine enthusiasts.

Courtesy of Vin 7000

In 2019, Heile founded Vin 7000, which refers to her love of wine and Park City’s elevation, as a way to help wine lovers have access to these unique wines and help small wineries have a voice in the state.

“It was a perfect confluence of bridging those two things together by starting a wine brokerage to do just that,” she said.

After Heile launched Vin 7000, people kept asking her about joining wine clubs, which would make it possible for wine lovers to get unique selections from certain wineries.

“Our first wine club we offered was for Russian River Vineyards in Russian River Valley in Sonoma County,” she said. “We sat down with them and turned on the creative juices of making a wine club here. We used an existing, special-order system through the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services to create a wine club.”

To further ensure what she was doing was legal, Heile held a series of meetings with the DABS.

“I took them through what we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it,” she said. “They greenlighted it, and told us we were OK with everything. That gave us the permission to let the state of Utah know that this is something that is available to them.”

Vin 7000 wine clubs are different from other local clubs, such as the Park City Wine Club, which is run by certified sommelier Pamela Wood, according to Heile.

“We partner with Pamela Wood at Park City Wine Club quite a bit, because Pam, as an educator, hosts events and does a lot of wine tourism,” Heile said. “While Wood creates adventures and experiences that bring people together to try and explore different wines.”

As a broker, Vin 7000 isn’t allowed to host its own events, according to Heile.

“But we can partner with someone like Pam and the Park City Wine Club, who can feature some of our wines and our winemakers,” she said. “As a wine brokerage, we curate a portfolio of boutique wineries. We do all the back-end paperwork and processes with the Department of Utah Alcoholic Beverage Services to get these items approved for sale in the state. Then we market them out to consumers, and restaurants as well.”

Heile’s love of wine came while working at Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, after graduating from the University of Michigan.

“A coworker took me under his wing, and told me that I would travel around the globe and attend business events and nice restaurants, dining with vendors, customers and colleagues,” she said. “He told me that it will be important to understand food, wine and how to order off a wine list.”

Every Friday, Heile’s coworker would give her an assignment.

“He would tell me to go buy a different wine, cook different foods and try to pair them together,” she said. “Every Monday we had a standing meeting about the wine I drank and what I ate with it. And this went on for a year or so, and it created a curiosity and passion that continues throughout the rest of my life. So it’s exciting to make this career pivot with this interest that has always been more than a hobby.”