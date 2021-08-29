Virtual and in-person classes help caregivers cope with stress

Mountainland Association of Government Aging Services, also known as MAG, a nonprofit that serves Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties, offers free autumn classes that help caregivers deal with their stress.

Photo by Rachelle Griffin

Caring for a loved one with dementia or another chronic illness is a challenge.

In 1999, a Stanford University study showed that 40% of all caregivers died before the ones they were caring for, and a 2015-17 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 53% of caregivers reported a decline in their health, and experienced economic hardships due to medical expenses and lost wages.

“We want to reduce the risk of caregiver burnout, because caregiving can be an overwhelming challenge,” Benson said. “While you can’t change the situation, you can change the way they handle it. We want caregivers to know that they are not alone, and there are resources and things we can teach them so they can have better caregiving experiences. There is also a lot of joy that comes with caring for a loved one if caregivers can manage the things they can control.”

The classes include Dementia Dialogues, Dealing with Dementia, Caregiver Stress Busting and Medicare 101, Benson said. (See accompanying schedule)

“We started offering classes because we found that a lot of our caregivers wanted hands-on tools and tips they could implement to improve their caregiving,” she said. “We looked at many evidence-based programs, and selected the ones that really hit a need in the community.”

The instructors are trained and certified in the programs they are teaching, according to Benson.

“Many, if not all, are current caregivers or have caregiving experience,” she said. “So they know what the attendees are going through, and we made the classes inclusive, whether you’re a brand new caregiver or a seasoned caregiver who wants to learn more.”