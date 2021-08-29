Virtual and in-person classes help caregivers cope with stress
Registration for free sessions is now open
Caring for a loved one with dementia or another chronic illness is a challenge.
In 1999, a Stanford University study showed that 40% of all caregivers died before the ones they were caring for, and a 2015-17 survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 53% of caregivers reported a decline in their health, and experienced economic hardships due to medical expenses and lost wages.
Mountainland Association of Government Aging Services, also known as MAG, a nonprofit that serves Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties, offers free autumn classes that help caregivers deal with their stress, said Stephanie Benson, Mountainland Association of Government Aging Services public relations coordinator.
“We want to reduce the risk of caregiver burnout, because caregiving can be an overwhelming challenge,” Benson said. “While you can’t change the situation, you can change the way they handle it. We want caregivers to know that they are not alone, and there are resources and things we can teach them so they can have better caregiving experiences. There is also a lot of joy that comes with caring for a loved one if caregivers can manage the things they can control.”
The classes include Dementia Dialogues, Dealing with Dementia, Caregiver Stress Busting and Medicare 101, Benson said. (See accompanying schedule)
“We started offering classes because we found that a lot of our caregivers wanted hands-on tools and tips they could implement to improve their caregiving,” she said. “We looked at many evidence-based programs, and selected the ones that really hit a need in the community.”
The instructors are trained and certified in the programs they are teaching, according to Benson.
“Many, if not all, are current caregivers or have caregiving experience,” she said. “So they know what the attendees are going through, and we made the classes inclusive, whether you’re a brand new caregiver or a seasoned caregiver who wants to learn more.”
• Dementia Dialogues, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 8, virtual.
Participants must attend both classes.
This class is practical training for health care professionals and experienced caregivers. It will be taught over two half-day sessions.
• Dealing with Dementia, from 1-3 p.m. on Sept 14 and 16; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, virtual.
This is a four-hour class that provides caregivers with strategies for dealing with dementia behaviors. Participants learn to fine-tune their caregiver’s experience, understand dementia, manage problem behaviors and handle stress.
• Caregiver Stress-Busting, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 14 to Nov. 9. Virtual and in-person.
Participants must attend all nine weeks.
This is a nine-week, hands-on course for anyone caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses or dementia. A different topic regarding stress reduction will be addressed each week. Because it’s held over nine weeks, the class becomes an informal support group.
• Medicare 101 at 6 p.m. on Sept 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
This class, which is held quarterly, is designed for people who are thinking of signing up for Medicare, people who have signed up and people who are signing up the people they are caring for. Instructors are unbiased, and don’t sell insurance or plans so they can ensure that participants will learn how to make informed choices regarding Medicare.
To register for classes, visit https://mountainland.org/education.
