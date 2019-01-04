Virtual reality pioneer Jaron Lanier will give his views on digital culture

Park City Institute presents virtual reality pioneer, internet visionary, author and speaker Jaron Lanier, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, on the Main Stage at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center.

"Our digital culture can be all-consuming, at times. But what we may not realize is the companies who enable our connections are also consuming data from us as rapidly as we put it out there," said PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. "Jaron Lanier has worked in the innermost circles of digital development — he knows the good, the bad, and the ugly, but also has a vision for a kinder, gentler internet, which we all need to hear. He not only pioneered virtual reality as we know it — he coined the term."

A renaissance man for the 21st century, Lanier is a computer scientist, composer, artist and author who writes on numerous topics, including high-technology business, the social impact of technology, the philosophy of consciousness and information, internet politics and the future of humanism.

Lanier argues against the current construct of social media: "We cannot have a society in which, if two people wish to communicate, the only way that can happen is if it's financed by a third person who wishes to manipulate them."

He has given TED Talks since the very beginning of the TED Conference, and is the author of five books on digital culture. Lanier's writing also appears in Discover, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Harpers Magazine, Atlantic, Wired Magazine (where he was a founding contributing editor), and Scientific American.

Lanier looks at the large patterns shaping digital world, such as the 2008 financial crisis, NSA surveillance, and the implementation of healthcare.gov. "Who Owns the Future?" Remains an international bestseller, was declared the most important book of 2013 by The New York Times and was on the Amazon 2013 Best Books of the Year list. It was also awarded Harvard's 2014 Goldsmith Book Prize. The impact of "Who Owns the Future?" Was celebrated in Europe when Lanier was awarded the 2014 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, one of the highest literary honors in the world.

Recommended Stories For You

He has appeared on TV shows such as PBS NewsHour, The Colbert Report and Nightline,and has been profiled on the front pages of The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times multiple times.

Tickets for An Evening with Jaron Lanier start at $29. Members may purchase tickets to any two regular shows in the 2018-19 Main Stage Season to receive tickets to a third show free. Membership information may be found on parkcityinstitute.org. Discounts are also available for children (16 and under), seniors, and Summit County students (K-12). For information and tickets, call 435-655-3114 or visit parkcityinstitute.org.