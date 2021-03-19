Virtual workshop addresses a challenge of gardening at Park City’s high altitude

Spring began Saturday and Summit Community Gardens wants to help local gardeners get a jump on things.

The wellness and sustainability nonprofit will host a virtual seed-starting workshop, presented by garden director Natalie Hale, from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom, said Executive Director Sloane Johnson.

“This is basically a class on how to get your seeds started indoors, before you can transplant them outside,” Johnson said. “One of the challenges of high-altitude gardening is figuring out ways to keep our seedlings warm by getting them enough sunlight and the right nutrition before we put them into a garden.”

As a general rule the best time to transplant seedlings outside is after the last frost day, which is around Father’s Day, according to Johnson.

“That being said, we do offer high-altitude kits that include coverings that protect seedlings from frost so people can put them in the ground earlier,” she said. “When people garden in Park City they wait and wait, and then, all of a sudden, they need to get their plants in the ground right away. So, we feel if they’re organized and prepared to do this, things will go much smoother.”

After registration, participants will receive the tools needed to join the workshop, according to Johnson.

“We will set you up for success by providing seedling trays, soil, if you need soil, and seeds,” she said. “We will start with cold-weather seeds — broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts — all of which are great for starting this time of year.”

Registrants can arrange to either have the supplies delivered to their homes or pick them up at the garden, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive.

The seed-starting workshop is one of a series of events that will help get people engaged in gardening, she said.

The garden previously held a Planning Your Gardening class in February, and is preparing for its High-Altitude Gardening class on April 20, she said.

“We’ll also have a transplanting workshop in the summer that will help people get their plants into a garden,” Johnson said.