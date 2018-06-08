Volunteers can be the Big Stars of the Bright Nights concerts

Park City Institute seeks volunteers for the 2018 St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series. People can register by calling 435-655-3114 or they can send an email to moehickey@parkcityinstitute.org .

Starting a new St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series season has always been a welcome challenge for Park City Institute, the nonprofit that presents the performances.

It recruits volunteers to take tickets, usher people to their seats, set up those seats and be on hand to help whenever they are needed.

The challenge this year is bigger due to the series moving from Deer Valley's Snow Park Amphitheater to Quinn's Junction and City Park, venues that don't regularly host concerts of the Big Stars, Bright Nights magnitude, said Executive Director Teri Orr.

"It is clearly a different season for us in that we have to create nine stages over the course of the summer," Orr said. "We need to pop them up from nothing, and take them back down to nothing when each show is done."

So Park City Institute is issuing a call for volunteers.

"We have a great core of volunteers, and can consistently count on having at least 40 help us out at any given time," Orr said. "Our needs this year, however, are close to 75."

Recommended Stories For You

Volunteers are primarily needed to help with venue setup.

"We have about 1,000 chairs that are for our sponsors and reserved-seating folks that will be trailered in, unpacked and set up before the shows," Orr said. "Those same chairs will have to be packed up and trailered out after the shows."

Volunteers will also be needed for concession work.

"We will have food trucks and a beverage trailer this year," Orr said. "We definitely need help with the beverage trailer."

Orr also said Park City Institute's needs are different in terms of helping audience members to not only find their seats, but also to quickly and conveniently find their way to the venues.

"Those who have general admission tickets will take buses from the Eccles Center or Richardson Flats," Orr said. "In the case of City Park, there is still no parking, but there will be busing. We are still trying to figure that out. We do know there will be some parking at Park City Mountain Resort."

Orr said the volunteer opportunities are ideal projects for service groups.

"A group of people can come and do one show," she said. "For example, we will have 50 Park City Mountain Resort employees working with us for one day."

Multiple volunteer shifts will be available during the day and night of each concert.

"That way no one will be working all day or all night," Orr said. "Also, when people sign up, it doesn't mean they are signing up for the whole summer. They can choose which shows they want to help with."

While there is no official age requirement to be a volunteer, Orr said the youngest helpers are in their mid teens.

"It depends on the job," she said. "We have volunteers who are in high school, and we probably have more adults than younger kids."

Volunteer registration is simple. People can register by calling 435-655-3114 or they can send an email to moehickey@parkcityinstitute.org.

"We would love to get the volunteers to register in the next couple of weeks, so we will have an idea of how many people we'll have to help over the summer," Orr said. "It's also better to train as many people as we can at once instead of training them before every show. But we will do that and give refresher courses when needed."

Volunteers in turn will receive a couple of benefits.

"Most of the duties, not all, will allow volunteers to watch a performance while they are working," Orr said. "Although I know some volunteers will sign up for a show that they wouldn't necessarily want to buy a ticket to."

So volunteers, during their shifts, will earn credits for tickets to other Park City Institute shows that are held around the year.

"So you can work during the Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concerts for tickets to our Main Stage concerts during the winter at the Eccles Center, and vice versa," Orr said.

Volunteers will also get a Park City Institute T-shirt, she said.

If people want to do more than volunteer, Park City Institute also has sponsorship opportunities available.

"We have more expenses than we have had in the past because we have to set up new venues, so we are looking for sponsors," she said. "We have different benefits for or sponsors through promotions that include banners, mentions from the stage, tickets for clients and other exposure."

If sponsorships are out of range, Park City Institute always offers memberships. Memberships range from $49 to $1,000.

"Becoming a member is a great way to show support for the institute, and, in turn, they will get member perks," Orr said.