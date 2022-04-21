Volunteers can help Swaner Preserve with an Earth Day CleanUp on April 30
Registration available for two-hour shifts
Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter will celebrate with a volunteer trash clean up at Kimball Junction on Saturday, April 30.
The environmental nonprofit had originally scheduled the cleanup for April 23, but postponed the event due to predicted inclement weather.
“We plan to get volunteers out all over to pick up a lot of the trash now that the snow has melted,” said Rhea Cone, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter conservation coordinator. “The day starts at 9 a.m. and volunteers can sign up online to work a two-hour slot. We have many different time slots people can sign up for.”
Volunteers can register by visiting swanerecocenter.org, Cone said.
“That gives us a headcount so we can spread people out throughout the day, so we can be more effective in the clean up,” she said.
After signing up, volunteers will check in with Cone and her staff outside the EcoCenter at 1250 Center Drive.
“We will then give them necessary supplies and tools like trash-grabbers, gloves and bags and send them to different areas that need to be cleaned up,” she said. “We are seeing a ton of stuff blowing in and coming up out of the snow. We want to get as much of this garbage picked up before it blows onto the preserve. Trash is dangerous for wildlife and detrimental to the function of the wildlife.”
Volunteers will get more than a chance to feel good about preventing trash from polluting the 1,200-acre preserve, Cone said.
“Last year we partnered with Bartolos for the first time, and they have been an awesome partner for this year’s event, too,” she said. “They will offer coffee and light snacks to volunteers.”
Registered volunteers will also be entered in an opportunity drawing for gift cards from Bartloos, Hearth and Hill, Bees Wrap and Park City Yoga Collective, according to Cone.
“We will select the winners ahead of time and they will be notified when they check in with us,” she said. “This adds a bonus for the people who are giving back to the preserve and our community.”
Volunteers should arrive prepared to spend a day outside, Cone said.
“We suggest they dress for the weather and dress in layers,” she said. “They should also wear sturdy shoes, because volunteers will most likely walk over uneven terrain and will be bending over for extended periods of time to pick up trash.”
Volunteers should also wear hats and bring snacks and water, Cone said.
“We will have work gloves available, but we encourage volunteers to bring their own gloves if they want to,” she said. “We also know that April can bring all sorts of weather, so in the case of severe weather, we may postpone, but we will be prepared for spring showers.”
Still, if any registered volunteer needs to cancel, they can contact Janna Coulter by emailing janna.coulter@usu.edu or calling 435-797-8939.
There is no age limit for the Earth Day Cleanup, but all children should be accompanied by a responsible adult, according to Cone.
“Other than that, this is a good event for families and teens,” she said.
When: Saturday, April 30
Cost: Free
Web: swanerecocenter.org
Thursday, April 21
Christi Cooper’s “Youth v. Gov,” not rated, 7 p.m., Thursday, April 21, Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., free. Web: parkcityfilm.org.
Friday, April 22
Little Naturalists: Planet Protectors storytime, 10 a.m., Swaner EcoCenter, 1250 Center Drive, $4 per child. Web: swanerecocenter.org.
Recycle Utah’s Earth Day Dinner fundraiser and silent auction, 5 p.m., Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main St., ages 21 and older, $35. Web: recycleutah.org/events/earth-day-dinner-2/
Earth Day Cleanup, Promontory Stables 6680 N. Promontory Ranch Rd., 9 a.m.-noon. Web: recycleutah.org/events/park-city-day-of-service-trash-clean-up/
Earth Day Cleanup, Park City High School 1750 Kearns Blvd., noon-2:30 p.m. Web: recycleutah.org/events/park-city-day-of-service-trash-clean-up/
Saturday, April 23
S.R. 224 from Squatters up Marsac. Volunteers will meet at the Christian Center of Park City parking lot, 1283 Deer Valley Drive, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Web: recycleutah.org/events/park-city-day-of-service-trash-clean-up/
Wanship Rail Trail, 50 E. 2100 South, Wanship, noon-5 p.m. Web: summitcounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=305
Saturday, April 30
Swaner Eco and Center 1258 Center Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Web: swanerecocenter.org.
Arbor Day tree planting near East Canyon Creek to reestablish riparian vegetation and along streams. Web: swanerecocenter.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Volunteers can help Swaner Preserve with an Earth Day CleanUp on April 30
Volunteers can help the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter clean things up for Earth Day.