Volunteers can help Swaner Preserve with an Earth Day CleanUp on April 30

Volunteers of all ages can help with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Earth Day Clean Up on Saturday. Volunteers ages 16 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

Park Record file photo

Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter will celebrate with a volunteer trash clean up at Kimball Junction on Saturday, April 30.

The environmental nonprofit had originally scheduled the cleanup for April 23, but postponed the event due to predicted inclement weather.

“We plan to get volunteers out all over to pick up a lot of the trash now that the snow has melted,” said Rhea Cone, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter conservation coordinator. “The day starts at 9 a.m. and volunteers can sign up online to work a two-hour slot. We have many different time slots people can sign up for.”

Volunteers can register by visiting swanerecocenter.org , Cone said.

“That gives us a headcount so we can spread people out throughout the day, so we can be more effective in the clean up,” she said.

After signing up, volunteers will check in with Cone and her staff outside the EcoCenter at 1250 Center Drive.

“We will then give them necessary supplies and tools like trash-grabbers, gloves and bags and send them to different areas that need to be cleaned up,” she said. “We are seeing a ton of stuff blowing in and coming up out of the snow. We want to get as much of this garbage picked up before it blows onto the preserve. Trash is dangerous for wildlife and detrimental to the function of the wildlife.”

Volunteers will get more than a chance to feel good about preventing trash from polluting the 1,200-acre preserve, Cone said.

“Last year we partnered with Bartolos for the first time, and they have been an awesome partner for this year’s event, too,” she said. “They will offer coffee and light snacks to volunteers.”

Registered volunteers will also be entered in an opportunity drawing for gift cards from Bartloos, Hearth and Hill, Bees Wrap and Park City Yoga Collective, according to Cone.

“We will select the winners ahead of time and they will be notified when they check in with us,” she said. “This adds a bonus for the people who are giving back to the preserve and our community.”

Volunteers should arrive prepared to spend a day outside, Cone said.

“We suggest they dress for the weather and dress in layers,” she said. “They should also wear sturdy shoes, because volunteers will most likely walk over uneven terrain and will be bending over for extended periods of time to pick up trash.”

Volunteers should also wear hats and bring snacks and water, Cone said.

“We will have work gloves available, but we encourage volunteers to bring their own gloves if they want to,” she said. “We also know that April can bring all sorts of weather, so in the case of severe weather, we may postpone, but we will be prepared for spring showers.”

Still, if any registered volunteer needs to cancel, they can contact Janna Coulter by emailing janna.coulter@usu.edu or calling 435-797-8939.

There is no age limit for the Earth Day Cleanup, but all children should be accompanied by a responsible adult, according to Cone.

“Other than that, this is a good event for families and teens,” she said.

Earth Day Cleanup at Kimball Junction with the Swaner Perserve and EcoCenter When: Saturday, April 30 Cost: Free Web: swanerecocenter.org