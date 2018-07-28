Volunteers get Park City Kimball Arts Festival up and running

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival, the largest annual fundraiser for the Kimball Art Center, is low on helping hands.

It takes more than 500 volunteers for the three-day event to run smoothly, according to Annie Gamez, Park City Kimball Arts Festival development and volunteer coordinator. The festival runs from Aug. 3-5 on Main Street and needs more volunteers to sign up for Saturday afternoon and Sunday shifts.

"There are a number of volunteer opportunities available throughout the festival," she said. "Volunteers can sign up for one shift, or they can sign up for multiple shifts, which we are very grateful for."

Gamez said each shift runs about three to three-and-a-half hours.

One of my goals is to bring more people in, and show them how volunteering is fun and a great way to give back to the community...”Annie GamezPark City Kimball Arts Festival development and volunteer coordinator Recommended Stories For You

"I have a lot of entry-gate stations open," she said. "These volunteers greet people, take their tickets and give them wristbands."

Volunteers are also needed at concessions stands and the kids' area.

"The kids' area is fun to work if you like children," Gamez said. "The Kimball Art Center has come up with some fun projects the kids can do, and volunteers will help the kids make charms, pendants and work with clay."

Help is also needed at the Studio on Main, which is an adults' art area that is comparable to the kids' area.

"This is where adults can make art projects as well," Gamez said.

Arts festival volunteers don't have to be artists.

"One of my goals is to bring more people in, and show them how volunteering is fun and a great way to give back to the community," Gamez said.

Anyone aged 14 and older can sign up to volunteer, she said.

"Anyone younger than 18 will need to have their parent's approval and their parent's signature to sign up," Gamez said. "And anyone who works in an area where there will be beer or alcohol served will have to be ages 21 and older."

Signing up is easy, Gamez said. People can visit https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2271813/false#/invitation to register.

"They can go through the different shifts and sign up for the ones that they are interested in," Gamez said.

Volunteers will get some goodies for donating their time.

"They all will receive a free Park City Kimball Art Center T-shirt and a goody bag," Gamez said. "We also supply the sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and we make sure they are fed and hydrated."

Volunteers also get access to the air-conditioned volunteer lounge during their breaks, she said.

If volunteers sign up for two or more shifts, they will get an extra arts festival admittance wristband for a friend or family member, and they are automatically entered into an opportunity drawing as a reward.

"They can win massages, gift cards, free art classes, gym memberships and experiences like that," Gamez said.

The Kimball Arts Festival brings more than $20 million to the state, according to Amy Roberts, director of communications for the Kimball Art Center.