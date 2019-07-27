Volunteers needed for Kimball Arts Festival: VIP pass included

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival, which will feature 220 artists, live music and interactive fun, needs volunteers, said spokeswoman Amy Roberts.

“We especially need help with entry gates, but we could also use volunteers to help artists and things like that,” she said.

Volunteers can sign up by visiting parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

“Those who sign up for three shifts will automatically get a VIP pass, and all volunteers will get a goodie bag filled with gifts from our sponsor,” Roberts said. “As a bonus, volunteering counts as community service hours.”

There is no age limit for volunteers, although anyone younger than 15 will need to serve with a parent or accompanying adult.

And anyone helping serve drinks needs to be 21 or older.