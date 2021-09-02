Volunteers needed for the Friends of the Park City Library’s annual used book sale

Book lovers browse through carts of used books during a past used book sale hosted by the Friends of the Park City Library. The organization seeks volunteers to help with the upcoming book sale that will run over Labor Day weekend.

Courtesy of Jean Daly

Friends of the Park City Library doesn’t take Labor Day weekend off. Instead, the nonprofit and its volunteers work all three days to present its annual used book sale fundraiser.

This year’s event will run from Saturday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 6, said Co-presidents Ann Whitworth and Jean Daly, who also chair the sale.

The sale will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday for Friends of the Library members, before it opens to the general public at 10:30 a.m., said Whitworth.

“Non-members can come at that time and buy a membership for $25 and join the other members for first dibs of the books,” she said. “They can also enjoy some coffee and treats we offer as thanks to our members.”

Saturday’s sale will close at 2 p.m., but run Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Whitworth.

“Monday is the ‘bag day,’ where people can purchase a Friends of the Library bag for $10 and fill it with as many books as they can,” she said.

While memberships are appreciated, Friends of the Park City Library also needs volunteers to help with the event’s set up and take down, Daly said.

“The heavy duty stuff starts on Wednesday. Sept. 1, when the library board goes up to the third floor to set up the Jim Santy Auditorium for the sale,” she said. “Volunteers unpack the boxes and set up the tables.”

In addition, city workers and other volunteers will take approximately 500 boxes of books out of storage and carry them up to the auditorium, Daly said.

“We have more and better books than ever, because many of them were donated after people cleaned out their homes during COVID-19,” she said. “We have books from every category, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s and young adults.”

While volunteers will be needed throughout the sale, they are especially needed at 2 p.m. on Monday to help with cleanup, Whitworth said.

“After the sale, we always have a large number of books that have not sold, and we have a huge workload to pack up those books to get them stored again,” she said. “So any volunteer who is willing to help us repackage the books and take down the tables can take home as many of the leftover books they want, as a thank you.”

The money from the book sale, which is the Friends’ biggest fundraiser of the year, will help supplement the Park City Library’s annual budget, Daly and Whitworth said.

“It helps pay for live music, art exhibits and literary events that include author events and receptions for artists,” Whitworth said.

Funds are also used for staff development, according to Daly.

“A portion of the money is used to send staff members to librarian and leadership conferences and training workshops,” she said.

Holding the annual used book sale is hard work, but also fun work, according to Daly.

“We really enjoy watching booklovers swarm into the sale,” she said. “We have all age groups who come in, and we especially like to see children and teens come and have a good time picking out books.”

The book sale has also attracted regulars, who have made it a family tradition, Daly said.

“We have a gentleman who loves the classics, so he always lights up and comes in and sees what we have,” she said.

Another family that comes each year is from northern Utah, Daly said.

“They stay in Park City over the weekend, and their big thing is coming to the book sale,” she said. “I first met them when their daughter was a baby, and now she’s 7.”

As with other public events, the Friends of the Park City Library’s Labor Day book sale will follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines, Whitworth said.

“We will have masks available for those who need them,” she said.