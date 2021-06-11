Volunteers needed to beautify Peace House’s community campus landscape

Volunteers will have the opportunity to beautify Peace House's community campus during a service day scheduled for June 19. Volunteers may sign up at the Peace House website.

Courtesy of Peace House

Peace House wants to beautify the landscape at its community campus and is seeking volunteers to help.

The service day will run from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, and focus on three different projects, said the anti-domestic violence nonprofit’s volunteer coordinator, Maggie Duncan.

“One of the bigger ones is landscaping in the courtyard that will help make the area a little more cleaner, nicer and environmentally friendly so it won’t require much water, which is good because we’re in such a heavy drought,” Duncan said. “We are also looking to clean up some of the outside furniture ready for the warmer weather, then we’ll wash all the windows around the building.”

Those interested in helping can contact Duncan by emailing Maggie@peacehouse.org , or sign up by visiting signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49a5ac28a0fdce9-peace1.

“We decided to do sign-ups, so folks would be prepared for what they are going to be working on,” Duncan said. “I’ve already been amazed at how many people have stepped up and signed up. We do have a few spots left. So if people are interested in helping, they can reach out to me.”

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, according to Duncan.

“We are hoping to plan some future events where families can serve together, but for now, for the privacy and safety of our clients and volunteers, we decided to make the cut off at 16,” they said.

In addition, the landscaping project will include some heavy lifting, according to Duncan.

“We’ll need people to carry bags of mulch and wood chips,” they said. “We will also ask volunteers to move dirt and that kind of thing.”

Volunteers can also bring their own tools to help with the project, Duncan said.

“We do have a supply list on our sign-up page, so people can get an idea of what they can bring to help out,” they said.

Some of those items include squeegees and rags for washing windows, buckets for soapy water and wheelbarrows for moving dirt.

To show appreciation, Duncan will provide snacks.

“Snacks are one of my love languages,” they said with a laugh. “I will definitely have snacks and water for folks.”

The service project will also follow COVID-19 protocols, Duncan said.

“We will practice social distancing and be outside as much as possible,” they said. “If folks are coming inside they will be required to wear masks, and we’ll have hand sanitizing.”

The plan is to work on the projects rain or shine, Duncan said.

“We do have some back-up plans if the weather gets too bad and we need to come inside,” they said.

The service day is a way for residents to show their support for victims of domestic violence, according to Duncan.

“Now that COVID-19 is calming down a little, we sat down to plan out a few events to offer opportunities for our community members to come on site and create a peaceful, safe environment for our clients to be in,” Duncan said. “We are a community-based organization that relies on support from the public and volunteers to fulfill our mission, so we like to centralize that by hosting events where lots of folks can come and build community by serving together.”

The June 17 event is the first of several community engagement projects that Peace House is planning this year.

The next is scheduled for July 15, and it will include a rock-painting project, Duncan said.

“We will collect rocks, paint encouraging messages on them and place them around the community to help build awareness for domestic violence and Peace House,” they said. “We want volunteers to share inspirational messages to the community with these rocks.”

Leisa Mukai, Peace House director of prevention and education, was inspired to do the rock painting after seeing a similar concept done by another community organization, Duncan said.

“We’ll have more details about the project, and other community engagement opportunities forthcoming,” they said. “So we ask people to regularly check our volunteer page.”

In the meantime, community members can sign up for other volunteer opportunities, Duncan said.

“Our clients are starting to return to our campus, so our hospitality team has some openings,” they said. “We want people at the front desk to help create a welcoming and safe space for our clients as they come back on site.”

Those wanting to volunteer can fill out applications at Peace House’s website, Duncan said.

“I will go through the applications and pair their skills and availabilities with the needs within the organization to create positive and sustainable polistions,” they said. “I’m excited to have volunteers get back on site again, and it will be fun to start meeting more people in person.”