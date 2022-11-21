Volunteers needed to feed fruit bats

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter staff seeks volunteers to prepare meals for a cauldron of Egyptian fruit bats that are part of the “Soar With Bats” exhibit.

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter staff need volunteers to help feed some bats.

Contrary to what many people think after watching vampire films, the bats that need feeding do not require blood.

They want fruit, said Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager.

“We have 10 Egyptian fruit bats that are part of the ‘Soar With Bats’ exhibit, and we feed them every single night,” she said.

" Hunter Klingensmith, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter visitor experience and exhibit manager

Sessions will be held every Friday after Thanksgiving through Jan. 6.

Smith’s at Kimball Junction donates its overripe, but still edible, fruit to the EcoCenter, and it’s up to volunteers to sign up to prep the meals, according to Klingensmith.

“We are lucky to have Smith’s do that for us, and we pick up the fruit every Friday morning,” she said. “We also supplement the fruit with vegetables, which the bats don’t love as much. So as parents do with some kids, we shred up the veggies so they kind of hide as it sticks to the fruit.”

The fruit, on the other hand, needs to be cut up and put in feeders, Klingensmith said.

“We want to present the fruit more like how they are accessible in the wild,” she said. “We arrange the fruit in suet feeders, which are crate-like containers, and we also use hanging bowls, and little wooden holders.”

To accommodate the different feeders, the fruit needs to be cut two different ways, Klingensmith said.

“We cut them in big and small chunks,” she said. “Part of the reason why we cut the fruit in small chunks for the hanging bowls, is because the bats tend to be messy eaters.”

After the bats eat some of the fruit, they drop the rest on the floor, and won’t eat the portions they drop, Klingensmith said.

“So we make the pieces smaller to alleviate waste,” she said.

Volunteers will have the chance to chop up a variety of fruit that will sometimes include cantaloupe, watermelon, pears, apples and clementines, said Klingensmith.

“The bats love grapes, and peaches are also good,” she said. “They also like raspberries and things like that.”

The volume of fruit Smith’s gives to the EcoCenter varies, Klingensmith said.

“A few weeks ago we got eight packages of strawberries and we got some sweet potatoes,” she said. “Some days we get cratefuls of stuff.”

Bananas, on the other hand, are fed fresh to the bats.

“We don’t mash or freeze bananas, because they turn brown if you freeze them,” Klingensmith said.

Volunteers have two meal prep options, which take between an hour and a half to two hours.

“People can come into the EcoCenter, and we’ll have prep stations ready, or people can take the fruit and do the cutting and prepping at home,” she said. “If people feel more comfortable chopping at home, they can email me.”

Since knives and other sharp instruments are used in preparing the fruit, volunteers must be at least 16 years old if they are prepping on their own, Klingensmith said.

“If they are accompanied by a parent, they can be a little younger, like 14,” she said. “They just need to keep in mind that knives are being used.”

Throughout the past few weeks of meal prepping, Klingensmith learned about various chopping mechanisms.

“We have press choppers, and I didn’t know you could get pull-string food processors that you don’t have to plug into the wall,” she said with a laugh.

The cut fruit is put into bags for freezing, according to Klingensmith.

“Each morning our staff takes a batch out of the freezer to thaw throughout the day, and we feed the bats at night,” she said.

Volunteers can select shifts and sign up on the volunteer tab on Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter’s website, swanerecocenter.org.

“We have appreciated the volunteers who have been helping out, because they help our staff save time, and they help get the bats fed in a timely manner,” Klingensmith said. “Meal preps also helps volunteers learn about what the bats eat, and they can also have a chance to see the bats.”