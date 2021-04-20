Volunteers needed to pick up trash from the Swaner Preserve during its annual Earth Day Clean Up

Swaner EcoCenter Earth Day Clean Up volunteers can opt to wear waders to keep themselves dry when they pick up garbage out of the preserve's ponds.

Courtesy of the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

Volunteers are needed for a little socially distanced spring cleaning on the Swaner Preserve.

The annual Earth Day Clean Up will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and registration is now open, said Hunter Klingensmith, the environmental nonprofit’s visitor experience and exhibit manager.

“We have a variety of sign-up slots that are available every 15 minutes,” Klingensmith said. “That way we won’t have too many people coming in at once to check in and pick up supplies.”

Masks will still be required at check in, and volunteers should also dress for the weather and the types of cleanup they select, according to Klingensmith.

“Once an hour we have slots for pond cleanup volunteer shifts, because the detention ponds that surround the preserve tend to catch a lot of the trash,” she said. “Those ponds need extra cleanup and the project is for people who maybe want to get a little dirtier or who want to put on some waders and venture into the ponds.”

Pond cleanup volunteers may want to bring an extra pair of socks and wear clothes that can go comfortably under waders, Klingensmith said.

“Other than that the rest of the volunteers should wear comfortable shoes, sturdy pants and shirts that can be dirty,” she said. “They may also want to wear sunscreen and bring water.”

Volunteers can sign up until the day of the cleanup, and everyone who registers and shows up to volunteer will be put into an opportunity drawing.

Prizes include gift certificates from Bartolo’s, Chop Shop Park City, Kodiak Cakes, PC Yoga Collective, Atticus Coffee & Teahouse, Bee’s Wrap and Stasher Bags, Klingensmith said.

If, by chance, registered volunteers are unable to attend, they should withdraw from the assignment through the online volunteer portal or call the EcoCenter at 435-797-8943.

Volunteers of all ages can help with the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Earth Day Clean Up on Saturday. Volunteers ages 16 and younger need to be accompanied by an adult.

Courtesy of the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

There is no age limit to volunteer, and families are encouraged to sign up, Kilngensmith said.

“Since there aren’t any supervisors, anyone younger than 16 does need to be accompanied by an adult, and volunteers will only be assigned to a location with the group they arrive with,” she said.

Once registered, volunteers need to check in on Saturday at Bartolo’s, 1241 Center Drive, across the plaza from the EcoCenter.

“Bartolo’s will provide snacks and coffee for the volunteers, and we’ll hand out garbage bags and rubber gloves,” Klingensmith said. “People can also bring their own work gloves, and we’ll have some trash grabbers provided by Recycle Utah, as well.”

In addition to the supplies, volunteers will receive a map that will direct them to their cleanup areas.

“We are focused on cleaning up the Kimball Junction area — basically everything that surrounds the Swaner Preserve — and once we give you the supplies and map, you’re on your own to get to the area and do the cleanup,” Klingensmith said. “Once volunteers fill up the bags, they will bring them back to us. In the past, we have had an average of 150 volunteers, and that has equaled more than 60 bags of trash.”

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter missed the Earth Day Clean Up last year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Klingensmith is ready to get back to it this year.

“One of the reasons we do the cleanup is because no one likes to see trash on the preserve, and a lot of the trash — water bottles, plastic bags, food containers — that are accrued at Kimball Junction businesses do find their way onto the preserve,” she said. “If not removed, much of this trash ends up on the Swaner Preserve and can be dangerous for wildlife and detrimental to the functions of the wetland. So the earlier we can get to this the better, and we appreciate how much our community is willing to get involved with this.”