Volunteers needed to sell concessions during the Sundance Film Festival￼

Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang, left, and volunteer Gloria Kennedy, who is from Hawaii, stand by the concession stand at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Park City Film seeks volunteers to help sell concessions during the Sundance Film Festival that runs Jan. 19-29. The money raised through concession sales will benefit Park City Film.

Park City Film has a special relationship with the Sundance Film Festival .

While the local arthouse movie nonprofit at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium turns the venue over to the Sundance Film Festival, which will run this year from Jan. 19-29, it isn’t quite dormant, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.

Park City Film recruits volunteers to sell concessions during Sundance Film Screenings as a fundraiser, she said.

“We are one of the biggest concessionaires of the Sundance Film Festival, and one of the few nonprofits that run concession operations,” Wang said.

Selling concessions is Park City Film’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s important to the nonprofit’s financial stability, according to Wang.

“After a couple of years of being dormant, because Sundance was online only, it is critical for us to make up some lost revenue as we recover from COVID closures and capacity restrictions,” she said.

People interested in volunteering to sell concessions can visit parkcityfilm.org to sign up for various three-hour shifts, Wang said.

“Since this isn’t part of the official Sundance Film Festival volunteer program, our volunteers won’t receive cool jackets or cool swag, but after working a three-hour shift, they will either get free tickets to Park City Film screenings, or a ticket voucher to the Sundance Film Festival for online events or in-person events while the festival is in town,” she said.

Park City Film needs to fill 240 shifts, Wang said.“It’s a fun way for a local resident to experience the Sundance Film Festival from the inside, as they hobnob with other film lovers from around the world,” she said. “It also adds a different atmosphere and flavor when people from our community welcome these film lovers from around the world into this theater that has been a permanent venue for independent cinema for the past 28 years.”