Volunteers are needed to fight Park City litter

Recycle Utah’s fall community cleanup will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For information and locations, call 435-649-9698.

Recycle Utah is involved with a battle.

The nonprofit is fighting the epidemic of litter that affects Park City and Summit County, said Recycle Utah volunteer David Nicholas.

"Like a lot of towns, you see a lot of trash scattered all over, and we try to do something about that twice a year in the spring and the fall," said Nicholas, who organizes the spring and fall community cleanups. "These cleanups are basically opportunities for people to pay it forward and get out to deal with the trash."

The fall community cleanup will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at three staging areas, according to Nicholas.

One will be at the City Park gazebo, and the second will be at the Winter Sports School. The third staging area will be at Park City High School.

Volunteers can start gathering at the areas of their choice around 8:45 a.m.

"This will give us time to organize into teams and assign cleanup areas," Nichoals said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Mary Closser at Recycle Utah at 435-649-9698.

Some teams will head to Kimball Junction or Quinn's Junction and work their way toward town. Others will work from the Winter Sports School to the McPolin Farm.

"We will have people working from Park City High School to town, and we'll also have people working in Old Town proper and up and down Deer Valley Drive," Nicholas said.

The community cleanup is supported by Park City and Summit County, who will provide teams with reflective orange vests and orange, industrial-strength trash bags, according to Nicholas.

"We would like people to bring their own gloves, because we don't want them to cut themselves on cans and bottles and other sharp objects," Nicholas said.

Volunteers can also bring their own litter sticks or extended trash grabbers if available.

"We do have access to 20 to 30 pick-up sticks, and I have 15 that I will bring along to distribute," he said. "So if people don't have their own, they are welcome to use these as long as supplies last."

Last spring's community cleanup utilized 54 volunteers who filled 58 trash bags, Nicholas said.

Nicholas said he is expecting between 55 and 65 volunteers on Saturday.

"Walk-ons are always welcome, and there is no age limit," he said. "Most of the volunteers, typically speaking, have been from the Winter Sports School, and this past spring, we had 32 students and four faculty members. The students were all teens — freshmen to seniors."

Nicholas hopes to see a good turnout.

"I would ask people to consider to participate," he said. "It's a great eye-opener to see the epidemic of litter that plagues our community."