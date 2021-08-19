Walk to End Alzheimer’s Summit/Wasatch County returns to in-person event

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's raises money to fight the disease, and provide support for caregivers. This year's Summit/Wasatch County walk is scheduled for Aug. 28. Registration is now open.

Photo by Jean Canestrini

There is still time to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Summit/Wasatch County.

The in-person stroll, which will adhere to CDC guidelines, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, said Andrea Spaulding, who co-chairs the walk with her husband Stephen Spaulding.

“It will all be outside, and we will provide masks to anyone who needs or wants them,” Andrea Spaulding said. “We’ll have hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the walk. And people can social distance and do whatever makes them feel comfortable.”

Registration is free by visiting alz.org/walk, and the Spaldings, along with Ray Freer, who is a Utah board member of the Alzheimer’s Association, ask all who want to participate in the walk to register.

“Registration will give us an indication of how many people participated,” Freer said.

Another benefit of registration is the option to join a walking team that is made up of family, friends, co-workers, businesses, churches and other organizations, said Stephen Spaulding.

“That way they can identify why they are walking, whether it’s because they’ve lost parents, siblings or friends,” he said. “However, you don’t have to join a team to participate. Individuals are welcome as well.”

If any walker has problems registering, they can call Amanda Charles at 909-609-4443 for help, Freer said.

“Amanda is the registration guru, and she will give any help for those who need it,” he said.

The money raised through the walk will go to Alzheimer’s disease research, education and caregiver support, said Stephen Spaulding.

“Unfortunately many people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s feel like they are the only people who are dealing with it and have no idea what to do,” he said. “So we want them to know if they get in touch with the Alzheimer’s Association, they will have access to resources and information that will help them navigate through this trying time.”

The 10 a.m. walk will be preceded by a 9 a.m. ceremony, emceed by KSL TV news anchor Deanie Wimmer. The celebration will feature the Park City High School band, Park City High School cheerleaders and the planting and distribution of colored flowers to the walkers, according to Andrea.

“The flowers are part of our promise garden, and each color symbolizes something different, “ Andrea said.

People walking with blue flowers means they have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and purple flowers signify the person has lost a loved one to the disease, she said.

Orange flowers will be carried by people who are just supporting the cause, and the white flower denotes those who have survived Alzheimers, according to Andrea.

The last color, yellow, will be given to caregivers, the unsung heroes, said Freer.

“Caregiving is a huge responsibility, financially and emotionally,” said Freer, who lost his wife to the disease in 2019.

Caretakers are usually family members who have to quit their jobs to care for their loved ones, and, at times, are the first casualties in the fight with Alzheimer’s, he said.

“There is an estimate of three caregivers for one Alzheimer’s patient, and 36-37% of all caregivers die before the ones they are caring for,” he said. “The deaths are due in part to the stress of taking care of their patients.”

Various studies show that Alzheimer’s affects women more than men, Freer said.

“Two out of 3 patients in the United States are women, and most often 2 of the 3 caregivers are women, usually the daughters,” he said. “So this disease disproportionately affects women.”

In 2020, an estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 years or older had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060, according to a report by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

“Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States,” Andrea Spaulding said. “There are more than 5 million Americans living with it right now, and 1 in 3 senior citizens will end up dying of Alzheimer’s or some other type of dementia. That is more than breast and prostate cancer combined.”

In addition, the costs of treating Alzheimer’s disease were projected to land between $159 billion and $215 billion in 2010, and these costs are projected to jump to between $379 billion and more than $500 billion annually in 2040, the CDC report stated.

As a financial advisor for Edward Jones, which is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s nation sponsor, Stephen Spaulding has seen the direct effect of the disease on his clients.

“They can do all they can to plan for the future, but Alzheimer’s can derail any financial planning they have made,” he said. “Caretakers usually end up quitting their jobs and then paying for long-term care. The costs are staggering.”

The actual walk, which was last tracked in 2019, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse and turn around at the Wallin Barn on S.R. 224, Andrea Spaulding said.

The total distance is little less than 2 miles, and the trail is flat and accessible to pets, strollers and people in wheelchairs, she said.

Last year, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was done virtually by participants who walked when they could, where they could, so Andrea Spaulding is looking forward to a live event this year.

“We are excited to get back to an in-person event and raise money for the Alzheiemer’s association this year,” she said.