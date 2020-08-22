Want to tour the McPolin Farm? Now is your chance.

Educational tours at the McPolin Farm gives the public a glimpse into the history of the iconic barn and homestead. This year’s tour groups will be required to follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

What: Educational Tours at McPolin Farm When: 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 25 Cost: $5 Web: https://secure.rec1.com/UT/park-city-ut/catalog

Local residents and visitors are invited to see what’s down on the McPolin Farm.

Friends of the Farm, an organization that manages the historical site, will host guided tours at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 25. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are $5, and proceeds will benefit programs and displays hosted and maintained by Friends of the Farm.

The volunteer-led hour-long tours, which are open to all ages in groups of 20, are held rain or shine. They are a way for people to learn a bit about Park City history, said manager Minda Stockdale.

“We go through three historical periods — homestead, improvement era and post-war into modern day,” Stockdale said. “We talk about the different families who lived at the farm starting with the McPolins, who bought the property and raised beef and hogs, to the Osguthorpes who turned it into a dairy farm. We also talk about how Park City purchased the farm to preserve open space.”

Groups will walk through the old and modern milking parlors and granaries, as well as the hay loft, where they can look out from the windows onto the farm’s property, according to Stockdale.

The tour’s dress code requires visitors to wear closed-toed shoes that are sturdy and flat and long pants, Stockdale said.

“We ask people to arrive prepared to enter an historic structure, and know that many of the surfaces are uneven,” she said.

Because there is no parking at the farm, participants are encouraged to walk or bike or catch the free shuttle from the PC MARC at 1200 Little Kate Road.

Shuttles will start running at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. tour and at 5 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. tour, Stockdale said.

“They will do a couple of runs within the half hour, so if you miss the first one, you can catch the next one,” she said.

Friends of the Farm started hosting barn tours last summer, three years after the barn’s structural upgrade in 2016.

“The upgrades made it safe for human occupancy,” Stockdale said. “Since everyone sees the barn coming into Park City, we thought an educational tour would be a great way to share the building with the community.”

The tours this year will adhere to the Summit County Health Department’s COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, according to Stockdale.

“We require people to wear face coverings and we will have all the PPE — masks, gloves and hand sanitizer on site,” she said. “And unfortunately, no dogs will be allowed on the tour.”

Stockdale said Friends of the Farm is excited to host tours this year.

“Because of the coronavirus, a lot of our favorite summer activities have been canceled, and we found ourselves in this unique position to provide something the whole family can enjoy, while safely social distancing,” she said. “I think people are eager to get out and engage with the history of our community, even though it’s hard right now.”