Wasatch Brewery celebrates 35 years of craft beer, community support and poking fun at Utah culture

Wastach Brew Pub owner Greg Schirf, left, and Bartender Zach Thomas raise a pint to 35 years in Park City. Schirf opened Wasatch Brewery, Utah’s first craft-beer microbrewery, in 1986, and the brew pub at the top of Main Street in 1988. I David Jackson/Park Record



Wasatch Brewery opened in Park City 35 years ago this week, with a buzz-worthy celebration.

“Right now I’m having flashbacks to Oct. 25, 1986, when we had a town party at our first location at 1250 Iron Horse Drive,” said Greg Schirf, who founded Wasatch Brewery. “I put a big ad in The Park Record that said, ‘Brewery Grand Opening. All Welcome. Free Beer.’”

By doing that Schirf broke a string of laws concerning liquor distribution and consumption in the Beehive State.

“First off, you can’t give away beer, because that’s illegal,” he said. “We didn’t have a perimeter. We weren’t set up for kids. We didn’t have any ID stations and people just drank as much beer as they wanted until they fell down and had to go home. But we went through 12 kegs, on a 72-degree fall day, and it was wonderful.”

Little did Schirf and his team of brewmasters and employees know the impact the microbrewery would have on the state’s brew-pub business model, let alone the local liquor laws.

Wasatch was the first craft brewery to open in Utah, which is why Schirf came up with the tagline “You never forget your first.”

“People thought I was crazy to want to open a brewery in Utah, even the bankers who I approached for loans thought I was crazy,” he said. “When I told people I was going to open a brewery, they assumed I was going back to Wisconsin, but when they heard it was going to be in Utah they thought I was off my rocker.”

Still, Schirf worked on his dream based on a philosophy that he revealed during an interview with the late Salt Lake City Tribune Business Editor Robert Woody shortly after the brewery opened.

“Bob asked me about the peculiarities of opening up a brewery in Utah, and I said since half the people in the state don’t drink beer, it’s incumbent on those who do drink beer to make up for them,” Schirf said.

Those who drank beer, especially Park City locals, rallied for Schirf, because they loved having a brewery in town.

“We also knew we needed to have visitors’ support, because at that time Park City was coming on the scene as a ski resort,” he said. “Once the visitors saw there was a locally brewed beer, they would buy it. So that winter was big for us.”

Greg Schirf changed the climate of Utah’s laws regarding brewing and beer distribution when he opened Wasatch Brewery 35 years ago this week. I David Jackson/Park Record



A few months after the brewery opened, Schirf wanted to expand, because he was basically living off of Wasatch Brewery T-shirt sales.

“I had heard about a concept called brew pubs, and the idea was you make your beer and sell it directly to the consumer,” he said. “The only problem was Utah was on a three-tier system that required a manufacturer or brewery would have to sell it to a wholesaler, and the wholesaler would sell it to a restaurant or retailer.”

So, Schirf visited the DABC, and told them he wanted to open a brew pub.

“They said I couldn’t do that, because it was against the law, so I said, ‘We have to change the law,’” Schirf said. “The problem was that we were in October, and the Utah Legislature meets in January and February. And usually bills like the one I wanted to introduce are presented a year or six months in advance.”

After mulling around ideas, Schirf approached his Summit County representative at the time, Glen Brown, who also happened to be a bishop in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a Republican.

“I told Glen that I needed a sponsor for a bill that would change the licensing for beer distribution in the creative-brew production, but him being a nice guy and bishop, didn’t want to lead the charge,” Schirf said. “He did say if I did get a sponsor, he would support the bill, because it would support the local economy.”

Brown referred Schirf to Sen. Mike Dmitrich, a non-Mormon Democrat from Price.

“Mike said, ‘Of course I’ll sponsor the bill, but we’ll never get it passed,’” Schirf said, “He also said that we would have a lot of fun rocking the boat.”

Schirf recruited local lawyer Gordon Strachan to write a simple bill, and Dmitrich was able to get it through committee during the 1988 legislative session.

“Then something crazy happened,” Schirf said. “Glen Brown got elected as Speaker of the House.”

True to his word, Brown backed the bill, which passed 15 minutes before the session ended.

“We then worked with Park City to get the brew pub land at the top of Main Street,” Schirf said.

“The city manager at the time was Arlene Loble, and she was the one who said we needed to put the brew pub at the top of Main Street.”

Other supporters included Brad Olch, Park City’s former three-term mayor, who was on the City Council at the time, and Mary Lou Toly, owner of Red Banjo Pizza.

“Mary Lou Toly was one of the business owners who didn’t see me as competition,” Schirf said. “She and Red Banjo carried my beer nonstop, with no questions asked.”

Wasatch Brewery founder Greg Schirf says his favorite brew is the 1st Amendment Lager he created after the Utah Legislature tried to censor one of his advertising billboards. I David Jackson/Park Record



The 1988 legislative session was only one of many encounters Schirf had with local politicians and international lawyers, who found the names of his beers — Ploygamy Porter, 1st Amendment Lager and Evolution Amber Ale — “disrespectful,” he said.

These brews are named such to poke fun of the local culture, according to Schirf.

“It comes from my minority complex,” he said with a laugh. “When I moved to Utah, I was a gentile, and I was invisible. No one I voted for won any election, and I couldn’t ever be part of the mores and culture. So I decided to have fun being the outsider, and entertain my customers.”

After the Polygamy Porter came out, Schirf would get complaints from members of the LDS Church.

“I would politely say polygamy is part of our Utah history, and one day this guy went off on me,” Schirf said. “So I suggested he do what I do when I don’t like an advertising campaign, which is not to buy it. He started to stammer, because he obviously had no intention of buying it.”

The 1st Amendment Lager came about after one of Utah’s legislators took issue with a Wasatch Brewery billboard.

“It said, ‘Wasatch beers are Utah’s other local religion,’ and the cutline was ‘baptize your tastebuds,’” Schirf said. “The Legislature met and that guy wanted to introduce a bill that would tax just me, because I was so irreverent.”

Since the Legislature couldn’t single out one brewery, it raised the excise tax on all beer across the board.

“As a response to that, we came up with a protest called the 1st Amendment Lager.” Schirf said. “We met out at the Great Salt Lake and dressed in colonial costumes and had our own Boston Tea Party with beer.”

Although Schirf did cause some ruckus with his Evolution Amber Ale that was a protest of the Legislature considering passing a law that required the teaching of creationism in public schools, it was his 2002 Unofficial Amber Ale that nearly caused an international incident.

Schirf made the ale because Budweiser was the official sponsor of the Olympics, Schirf said.

“I would get cease-and-desist letters from the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee, who told me that I couldn’t say that I wasn’t a sponsor and that I couldn’t make a beer that was unofficial,” Schirf said. “And I would say that I certainly wouldn’t make a beer called the official beer, because that’s Budweiser.”

The debate went back and forth until a lawyer from the Olympics called Schirf and demanded to talk with his lawyer.

“I said I didn’t have a lawyer, and that he could speak to me, but the guy said, they had sent me a cease-and-desist and since I was still making the beer that he needed to talk with my lawyer,” Schirf said, “I said I see no problem claiming that I wasn’t an official sponsor, so why would I hire a lawyer when you’re giving me all of this free advertising.”

Today, Wasatch Brewery distributes its beer in 24 states, and operates six brew pubs, in Sugarhouse, Salt Lake City and the new Salt Lake City airport, in addition to the mainstay at the top of Main Street.

“We also opened the door for other brew pubs in the state when the Legislature passed our bill,” Schirf said. “Time is kind of hard to peg. Sometimes all of this feels like it happened a long time ago, and sometimes it feels like it was yesterday. We just chugged along by drinking our share and selling the rest, and I think my share, alone, has been a lot of beer.”