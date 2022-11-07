Wasatch Mountain Institute gets people outdoors￼

The Wasatch Mountain Institute will host a volunteer clean-up day on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Rock Cliff Nature Center, located at Jordanelle State Park.

Courtesy of Wasatch Mountain Institute

The Wasatch Mountain Institute is carving out a name for itself.

The recently formed nonprofit is on a mission to connect children, families and community to the “wonder, recreational and educational opportunities of the Wasatch Mountains,” according to its website.

To do so, it participated in Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC on Friday, and is already partnering with Park City Film to bring the Backcountry Film Festival to town. (See accompanying story).

In addition, the nonprofit is hosting other monthly events that are free and open to the public, said Lara Chho, host, outreach coordinator and field instructor.

While all of the Wasatch Mountain Institute events are free of charge, Chho did say that people are required to pay the $10 entrance fee to the state park.

The next event is a Rock Cliff clean-up day from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. This will take place at one of the organizations’ educational hubs, the Rock Cliff Nature Center at Jordanelle State Park , according to Chho.

“It’s all about giving our campus some TLC,” she said. “We will pick up trash and fallen branches. We’ll also trim the willows along our boardwalks, bag some thistleheads and do other general volunteering.”

The event is open to families and individuals, and signups are available by visiting wasatchmountaininstitute.org/events-calendar , Chho said.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, snacks and work gloves. For additional information, contact Chho via email at lara@wasatchmountaininstitute.org .

Wasatch Mountain Institute reopened The Rock Cliff Nature Center in July.

The facility, which is situated along the Provo River, was built in 1994, but closed after 20 years due to the lack of funding, Chho said.

It ran all kinds of programs, especially for kids, and there was a hike-in campsite accessible by a network of boardwalks, she said.

Unfortunately, the boardwalks were destroyed by continued flooding of the Provo River by snowmelt, Chho said.

Flooding damaged much of the nature center’s utility hubs as well, she said.

“Over the past few years, there was a pretty extensive effort to reopen the nature center,” Chho said. “Wasatch Mountain Institute worked hard to secure numerous grants to provide money to rebuild boardwalks, redo the utilities and install solar panels.”

December’s event, “Stories Around the Campfire,” will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The docket includes Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northern Band of the Shoshone Nation , and Nan Seymour , founder of River Writing , a community-based writing class in Salt Lake City, Chho said.

“Darren is an author, and he has been a powerful leader in the restoration of the Bear River Massacre site,” she said. “Nan has been instrumental in drawing attention to the plight of the Great Salt Lake this past year. She helped bring over 200 contributors to craft a 2,500-lined poem for Great Salt Lake last year.”

More participants will be announced later, Chho said.

“We’re still working on the rest of the lineup for that event,” she said.

In the meantime, the Rock Cliff Nature Center is open to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.,Fridays through Sundays.