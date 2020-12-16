Watch the annual Stein Eriksen Lodge gingerbread house come to life (video)
Every year, one of Park City’s favorite Christmas traditions comes in the form of the Stein Eriksen Lodge gingerbread house. Each year, Executive Pastry Chef Jeremy Garcia and his talented team work for weeks to design, bake and build the gingerbread house, which isn’t always a house at all.
Much of the fun is in seeing what Garcia came up with — last year, for example, it was a rocket. This year’s gingerbread creation? Well, you’ll just have to watch to find out.
Watch as this year’s gingerbread house is made — or rather, baked. And be sure to watch ’til the end to see what it is!