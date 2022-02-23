‘Waterman’ will make a splash at the LDS Film Festival

"Waterman," produced in part by Woodland resident Chet Thomas, tells the life story of Olympian, surf pioneer and Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku.

Producer Chet Thomas got to know the late Duke Paoa Kahinu Mokoe Hulikohola Kahanamoku, the father of modern-day surfing, while working on Isaac Halasima’s documentary “Waterman” that is slated to open the 2022 LDS Film Festival on March 2.

“Before making this film I didn’t really know anything about Duke,” said Thomas, a Woodland resident. “I had heard his name but I, like the majority of the world out there, was forgetting about this great man.”

“Waterman” captures Kahanamoku’s athletic accomplishments as a surfer and a gold medalist Olympic swimmer, and how he broke societal barriers of discrimination and prejudice through those sports.

Kahanamoku, who died in 1968, swam in the 1920 Summer Games in Antwerp, Belgium, and won gold medals in the 100 meters and relay. He also won a silver medal in the 100 meters during the 1924 Olympics in Paris, and he served as an alternate for the U.S. water polo team in the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He is also an inductee in the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and was the first person to be inducted into both the Swimming Hall of Fame and the Surfing Hall of Fame.

One of the biggest events Kahanamoku is known for in his personal life was using a surfboard to rescue eight men from a capsized fishing boat in Newport Harbor in 1925.

“He really had major influences on the world from the Olympics to the rescue to how we should live our lives,” Thomas said.

Kahanamoku lived his life through the Spirit of Aloha, which is the coordination of the mind and heart, and the philosophy of kuleana, which means responsibility and a deeper sense of relationship that incorporates the Spirit of Aloha, according to Thomas.

“(Duke) dealt with everything from segregation to remaining an amateur to not having any money,” he said.

Although his life was full of conflict, Kahanamoku dealt with it differently than most people.

“Today our response is to fight back, raise a voice, be condescending and put someone down,” he said. “Duke’s perspective in the Spirit of Aloha is completely the opposite, and I feel like he accomplished more with that attitude than anyone’s accomplishing today with all the divisiveness that is going on.”

The idea for Halasima to make the documentary came from his uncle, Jan Fisher, Thomas said.

Fisher created the famous statue of Duke Kahanamoku that stands by the beach in Waikiki, he said.

Duke Paoa Kahinu Mokoe Hulikohola Kahanamoku, the father of modern-day surfing, is the subject of Isaac Halasima’s documentary “Waterman.”

“(Duke) has statues on four countries, but he’s being forgotten,” Thomas said. “He should be synonymous with Jackie Robinson, because he is fighting that same fight.”

Halasima pitched the idea to Sidewinder Film founders Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich through a three-minute sizzle reel, according to Thomas.

“You could see his passion in the sizzle,” he said. “It was clear that the film was going to be awesome, not only because of the subject matter of a person who is an incredible individual, but you could also clearly see Isaac’s passion for Duke.”

The original goal was to complete the film in time for the Olympics that were scheduled for Tokyo in 2020, because that was to be the first Summer Games that would include surfing as part of the competition, Thomas said.

“When the games got pushed back, it gave us more time to edit,” he said. “We took more time in the edit bay and really polished the story up.”

Getting to the editing room was also a challenge, Thomas said.

“We went to Hawaii to make the film and nobody would talk with us,” he said. “They would look at me and say, ‘Who are you, Haoli, looking at making a film about ‘our’ guy?’ Nobody wanted to talk to us, because they didn’t want anyone messing up the story.”

Regardless, Halasima and his crew pressed on.

“Isaac is Polynesian, so we had that going for us, and fortunately, during the making of the film, we gained the trust of the local Hawaiians,” Thomas said.

During the filming, Halasima and the producers knew the project required a narrator, and they had their own ideas.

“We always wanted a big narrator, whether it was someone of Polynesian descent or a Waterman who is of polynesian descent,” Thomas said.

The dream choice was “Aquaman” star Jason Mamoa.

“We felt like there was no way,” Thomas said. “The guy is at the pinnacle of his career, busy as busy can get, and he or his agents are not going to pay attention to a little documentary.”

Halasima, however, had connections.

“We interviewed Brian Ha’a Keaulana, who is a cousin to Jason Mamoa, and Billy Pratt, who also knows Jason,” Thomas said. “The guy who is playing Duke, Duane DeSoto, is also a cousin to Jason. So we played the family and friend card, and that’s what it took.”

The trick was to find a time to get Mamoa on the microphone.

“At the time he was filming a project up in Canada, and Isaac and I flew up there and quarantined ourselves for 14 days so we could have a two-hour recording session with Jason,” Thomas said.

Thomas is looking forward to audiences seeing the film, so they can get a feel for Sidewinder Film’s values.

“Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich bring a truly unique perspective into making films,” he said. “Usually the most important thing is the bottom line, but for these guys, it’s all about the story and the impact that the story can have on the world. To me that is truly refreshing. To be working on a film that has that attitude and that perspective that David and Steven have doesn’t happen very often, and I’ve worked on a lot of films.”